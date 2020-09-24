Stephens College announced Wednesday that it will be postponing its 2020 soccer season until the spring semester because of several players testing positive for COVID-19.
With Wednesday’s decision, the Stars join at least two other colleges in the American Midwest Conference in postponing their season until spring 2021. Despite the limited playtime in the AMC for Stephens and other colleges that had to suspend play, there will still be a window to qualify for national competition.
In July, the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics announced it would reschedule championships until the spring, allowing institutions like Stephens to delay their season without forfeiting the chance at national play.
The Stars had played one match, a 4-1 loss Sept. 9 at home against nonconference opponent Ottawa University.
“We went into the season optimistic about completing the season,” Athletics Director Miguel Paredes said in a release. “But after several weeks of practice and play, we have come to the conclusion that postponing competition is the best decision for our students.”
The athletes and others associated with the team were all quarantined with hope that the Stars will be ready to return to the field in the spring. Once finalized, the spring schedule will be available on www.stephensstars.com.