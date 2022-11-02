Stephens soccer coach Bruce Palmbaum still couldn’t forget the rivalry loss against Columbia College on Oct. 19, a night when the Stars fell behind by four goals just 20 minutes into the game and eventually lost 7-0.
But the loss to the Cougars is not something to be upset about, as Palmbaum believes his team’s unwavering spirit this season has excelled throughout.
“I will say this in all of the games: the girls came to play in every game. So, we were far more competitive. We were competitive even when we lost,” Palmbaum said.
And that’s exactly why the Stars, who were seeded seventh in the American Midwest Conference Tournament last season, jumped to fifth this season.
Stephens (3-12-3, 3-3-2 AMC) plays fourth-seeded William Woods in the AMC Tournament quarterfinals at 5 p.m. Friday in Fulton. The two teams previously met Oct. 12 and played to a scoreless draw at Battle High School.
“Their program is one that Stephens strives to improve to be,” Palmbaum said of William Woods. “I think in the past, we haven’t been as strong as Woods, but I think we’re close this year. As far as what we can do, I think we have to put the ball on the net.”
Stephens lost 10 games and drew once before beating Lyon 2-0 on Oct. 8. Palmbaum felt his players were not ready for the intensity of the early season, and a serious injury situation did not allow the Stars to play at their best.
“At one point, we had nine important players out,” he said. “Most of those players are back; we have three that are out right now.”
Stephens eventually found its footing, particularly on defense. Goalkeeper Cordelia Dallam has kept three consecutive clean sheets.
Offensively, Palmbaum has been pleased with the performance of Kailee Wisber, who has become one of the AMC’s top strikers with seven goals and two assists this season.
“On our team, she’s good in multiple areas. She’s good coming from the outside in, and she’s good coming down the middle, “ Palmbaum said.
The Stars enter postseason play on a two-match win streak. They beat Health Sciences & Pharmacy 2-0 on Oct. 26 and blanked Williams Baptist 5-0 last Saturday.
“We have been able to find the back of the net now, whereas maybe earlier in the season, we weren’t able to find that net,” Palmbaum said. “We were getting lots of shots in earlier in the season; we just weren’t putting them in the goal.”