With just one shot in the game and three goals conceded, Stephens soccer suffered another defeat Saturday. The Stars lost 3-0 at home to Missouri Baptist at Battle, dropping a second consecutive home game.

Missouri Baptist dominated, taking 15 shots— 11 of which were on goal. In front of tremendous pressure, Stephens (0-9-1) goalkeeper Kelly Rowland contributed eight saves to prevent the deficit from getting any bigger.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you