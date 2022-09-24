With just one shot in the game and three goals conceded, Stephens soccer suffered another defeat Saturday. The Stars lost 3-0 at home to Missouri Baptist at Battle, dropping a second consecutive home game.
Missouri Baptist dominated, taking 15 shots— 11 of which were on goal. In front of tremendous pressure, Stephens (0-9-1) goalkeeper Kelly Rowland contributed eight saves to prevent the deficit from getting any bigger.
The Stephens defense was effective in the first half, as the two teams stayed even until Missouri Baptist forward Mara George scored the game's first goal two minutes before halftime.
Missouri Baptist stepped up its offense in the second half, catching Stephens' defense with several counterattacks. Jordyn Besserman and Vivian Worobec's goals helped put the game away.
Stephens plays Harris-Stowe State next at 3 p.m. next Saturday in St. Louis.