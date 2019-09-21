The stars seem to be finally aligning for Stephens College as they controlled most of the game Saturday to register a 3-0 win over St. Louis College of Pharmacy.
As play began shots were traded back and forth between the teams but the game remained scoreless for most of the first half. It was only towards the end of the first half, when Stephens' offense got going and midfielder Morgan Lange broke the deadlock when she scored the first goal of the match with an assist from fellow midfielder Peyton Lane. The Stars would go on to carry this momentum into the second period.
Later, Lane got her second assist when Anya Castelli, the American Midwest Conference leading scorer, scored the team's second goal.
Lange went on to assist Maddie Reed, another midfielder, for Stephens final goal, making it a 3-0 rout.
"I think we were a little more patient with our shooting and that allowed us to get more quality opportunities," Coach Kurtis Boardsen said. "Defensively they do a lot of things that disrupt play for a lot of teams. Fortunately I think our girls went away from being frustrated and we just took our opportunities as they came."
Stephens soccer has historically done well against St. Louis College of Pharmacy, only dropping its first contest against the Eutectics. This win marks the third win in a row for the Stars against St. Louis.
"This is the best start probably since the program started again in 2012, probably the best start we've had recently. And you know that should be encouraging to our fans, our players, our recruits and we hope that people around the Boonville and Columbia area will come give us a chance to show why they should be out there every single night rooting for us." Boardsen said.
Stephens next game is against William Woods University at 1 p.m. Saturday in Missouri Soccer Park.