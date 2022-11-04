Stephens soccer knocked off William Woods 1-0 on the road to reach the semifinals of the American Midwest Conference tournament Friday in Fulton.

The Stars won their third straight game and are unbeaten in their last four.

  Sports Reporter, fall 2022

