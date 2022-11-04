Stephens soccer knocked off William Woods 1-0 on the road to reach the semifinals of the American Midwest Conference tournament Friday in Fulton.
The Stars won their third straight game and are unbeaten in their last four.
Kailee Wisber, who was just named first team All-AMC, scored in the 82nd minutes for the Stars (4-12-3).
Stephens goalkeeper Cordelia Dallam made five saves and posted her fourth consecutive clean sheet.
The game was evenly matched and played very closely. Both teams had good chances in the first half, but neither team broke through and the half ended 0-0.
In the second half, both teams increased their offensive efforts. In the end, Wisber managed to finish off the game with eight minutes to go to seal the win.
Stephens faces Columbia College in the AMC semifinals at 7 p.m. Monday at R. Marvin Owens Field.
No. 12 Columbia College women's soccer defeated Health Sciences and Pharmacy 10-0 in the quarterfinals of the AMC quarterfinals.
Madeleine Shylanski and Maddy Schrader led the way with two goals each for the Cougars. Columbia College had eight players score at least one goal.
The Cougars' offense was too much for Health Sciences and Pharmacy. Nineteen of Columbia's 31 shots were on goal, while Health Sciences and Pharmacy had zero shots on goal.
Columbia College's Alexander Dukes became the first runner to win four individual American Midwest Conference cross country titles.
Dukes ran the men's 8,000-meter race in 25 minutes, 46.13 seconds and was named AMC Runner of the Year for the fourth consecutive season.
Missouri Baptist won the men's championship with 38 points to edge second-place Columbia, which finished with 45 points. Donovan Denslow finished second (25:55.48) to lead the Spartans.
Columbia's women's team scored 65 points to finish third. Jada O'Donnell finished fifth with a time of 19:13.48 in the 5,000-meter race.
William Woods won the team championship with 26 points, well ahead of runner-up Missouri Baptist (48). The Owls were led by individual champion Alicia Engelbrecht and second-place Ellie Dimond.
Stephens basketball moved to 2-0 on the season with a 90-82 road win over Oakwood University in Henderson, Tenn.
The Stars next play Freed-Hardeman University at 5 p.m. Saturday in Henderson, Tenn.
