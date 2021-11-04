Savana Johnson was seated on a bus for five hours. She and the rest of the Stephens College soccer team were on their way to Walnut Ridge, Arkansas, for their first American Midwest Conference match, against Williams Baptist. For Johnson, it wasn’t just another away day.
It was to be her goalkeeping debut. Regular Stars No. 1 Cordelia Dallam injured her wrist before the previous match but played through the pain.
That wasn’t an option against Williams Baptist, and the Stars didn’t have a No. 2. It was Johnson’s job now.
“(The bus ride) was definitely a lot and nothing at the same time,” Johnson said. “It was more a lot of nerves than anything. … I was really nervous to actually start my goalie career in my third year of collegiate soccer.”
The five hours had elapsed. She got off the bus and made her way to her goal.
“There was definitely ‘Kill Bill’ sirens going off in my head,” Johnson said. “I was like, ‘Oh, this is real. This isn’t a dream.’ It was definitely nerve-wracking.”
But once the whistle blew and the match began, Johnson was ready. She didn’t feel as out of place as she initially thought she would, and she had a performance to prove it. The defender-turned-goalkeeper made six saves in the 2-1 victory, including one shot she said she “plucked out of the air.”
“I don’t know how I got that one,” she said.
Stephens won the first three matches Johnson started in goal. With the help of Dallam and goalkeeper coach Paul Keller, it has seemed as though she’s played the position for years.
“I would expect no player to transition that quickly,” Keller said. “Her skill set, her IQ of the game — it’s like she knows where they’re moving next. That comes from years of experience playing as a field player.”
Johnson had been training as a goalkeeper before Dallam’s injury so the Stars had another option just in case. There were others who were trialed for the No. 2 position, but it was handed to Johnson.
“It’s actually been a fun journey,” Keller said. “She stepped up, volunteered for that position when our No. 1 keeper became injured — it’s a selfless act to do so. It takes a special kind of person to want to stand between those pipes.”
Since her injury, Dallam has helped with Johnson’s training. That includes making sure she has the proper form, being there to answer questions and, as Johnson put it, “forcing myself to use my hands.”
“I just wanted to encourage her to work hard and try her best,” Dallam said. ... “It’s hard because I want to be in goal, but it’s also nice because I know how hard she works.”
The two are good friends. The relationship dates back to when Dallam first joined the team, and Johnson said it’s been “very buddy-buddy” ever since.
“We’re rude to each other — but in a friendly way,” Johnson said.
Johnson worked with Keller when she was still playing club soccer before going to college. Working with him and Dallam has helped create a seemingly seamless transition to goalkeeper.
“Being able to have both sides of the spectrum with having the comfort of my old coach … and his more caring, dad personality but also having Cordelia with her sisterly tough love that we have going on, it’s really been quite helpful,” Johnson said. “I feel like I’ve played 20-something games, and I’ve only played seven, eight maybe now, but that’s the level of experience I feel I’m at.”
The effort to make Johnson more comfortable has been teamwide. Coach Bruce Palmbaum said that when Johnson first moved to goal, forward Anya Castelli volunteered to move to centerback to help the defense despite her six goals and one assist being among the best in the conference. The team camaraderie has benefited everyone, not just Johnson.
“I haven’t coached many kids in my lifetime that have the same spirit she has,” Palmbaum said of Johnson. “Anya did that to help the team, just like SJ went in goal to help the team.
“Without the two of those players and their selflessness, we don’t have the same kind of season we’ve had.”
Stephens travels to Harris-Stowe State for its opening match of the AMC Tournament at 1 p.m. Friday in St. Louis. The Hornets won the previous meeting between the two 4-2.
While results have started to go a bit south, there have still been positives for Johnson and the Stars. Though the Stars lost 2-0 to No. 13 Columbia College on Oct. 26, Johnson had arguably her best performance. The defender-turned-goalkeeper made 11 saves to help Stephens have its best-ever performance against the Cougars.
“I don’t want to say I blacked out, per se, during the game,” Johnson said, “but there was definitely a sense or a level of serene or calmness that I felt that I didn’t think I would feel.”
As the season nears its conclusion, the Stars have built a trust with Johnson in goal. That camaraderie is needed between a goalkeeper and the team, and it seems to be on full display at Stephens.
“Everyone on the team, when I first went in, they were like, ‘Oh, God. SJ’s going in,’” Johnson said. “After that first initial game, everyone has been definitely cheering me on or being like, ‘You were killing it out there.’”