Stephens College softball swept a doubleheader against Health Sciences and Pharmacy (Mo.) on Tuesday.
Stephens won the first contest 11-7 behind three RBI each from Allyssa Wilmoth and Lauren Huskey.
The Stars won the afternoon game 4-3 after three scoreless innings in relief from Jamie Whittmer.
Stephens soccer falls to Harris-Stowe
Stephens soccer lost 3-0 to Harris-Stowe in St. Louis.
Goals by the Hornets in the 27th, 39th and 46th minutes were the difference.
Stars goalkeeper Cordelia Dallam had five saves.
Stephens volleyball loses to William Woods
William Woods defeated Stephens volleyball in four sets in Fulton.
The Stars tied the match after a thrilling 26-24 win in the second set, but the Owls took control of the game and won the match three sets to one after winning the fourth set 30-28.
Stephens’ Mya Middleton had a game-high 19 kills.