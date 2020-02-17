Monday's rain forced the postponement of the Stephens College home-opening softball games against NCAA Divison II Lincoln, scheduled to be played at the Battle High School Softball Field. No makeup date has been announced.

The Stars are scheduled to play in Winter Dome Tournament II this weekend (Feb. 22-23) at Saint Ambrose in Iowa. Stephens opens tournament play at 1 p.m. on Saturday against Saint Ambrose, and then meets Lincoln (IL) at 3 p.m. Two more games are scheduled for Sunday, against Saint Ambrose against at 9 a.m. and against Mount Mercy (IA) at 11 a.m.

  

