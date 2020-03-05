Stephens softball gave up 34 runs in two games against Westminster College on Thursday at Battle High School’s softball field.
Stephens lost the first game 21-1 and lost the second game 13-1, both going five innings.
Westminster scored the game-winning run in the first game when Bailee Zemianek hit a two-run home run.
The Blue Jays led the Stars 12-0 in the third inning before Maci Marshall hit an RBI single to score Lyndsey to get the Stars on the board.
Westminster piled on six runs in the fourth inning and another three in the fifth inning.
In the second game, the Blue Jays again scored the game-winning run in the fifth inning. They went on to score six runs in the first.
Westminster led 10-0 before Stephens got on the board when Allyssa Wilmoth hit an RBI single to score Jamie Wittmer.
The Blue Jays added two more runs in the third inning and another run in the fifth.
The Stars had three errors in both games.
Stephens next faces Principia College in a doubleheader starting at 5 p.m. Monday at home.