Stephens softball continued its slide with a 6-2 loss to William Woods on Tuesday in Fulton.
The Stars (7-11, 4-6 American Midwest Conference) lost their fifth straight game, a poor run of form immediately following a six-game winning run earlier in the season. The Owls (10-14, 3-3 AMC) peppered Stephens starter Cassidy Filipiak for six runs — three earned — on 11 hits while getting a win from starter Alexis Hassler themselves, pitch for all but one out as she allowed seven hits and two earned runs.
Stephens struck first as Hassler threw a one-out wild pitch in the top of the first inning that scored the Stars’ Lauren Huskey. In the bottom half of the same inning, William Woods secured two runs itself on a Mallory Feldewerth double and a Devyn Burton sacrifice groundout.
The Owls increased their advantage with one run in the third, two in the fourth and another in the fifth. Stephens recorded a consolation run in the seventh inning via Kalea Baker scoring on a Mia Adriano fielder’s choice, but it was as far as the Stars got.
A doubleheader against crosstown rival Columbia College awaits next, with the first game beginning at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Battle baseball loses to Fatima
Battle baseball got its second loss of the season Tuesday when it fell to Fatima in a hard-fought 3-1 road contest.
The Spartans scored first, but the one-run lead wasn’t enough. Fatima tied the game in the fifth and with two outs was able to get two more across on an error. The pair of unearned runs proved to be the difference in the game.
The Comets out hit Battle 7-5, with Sean Keene collecting two of the hits for the Spartans. Keene also pitched 4 ⅓ innings and struck out four.
The Spartans will try to bounce back when they host Hallsville at the Atkins Ballfields on Wednesday.