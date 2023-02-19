Stephens softball stumbled Sunday, losing both of its games.
The Stars (2-4) first faced Briar Cliff University, losing 9-2 in Columbia.
The Chargers quickly took the lead over the Stars, scoring a run in the top of the second inning.
After another three runs in the third and one run in the fourth, the Chargers headed into the fifth inning leading 5-0.
The Stars found some success in the fifth inning with a home run from junior Avery Throckmorton, but it wasn’t enough.
The Chargers scored three more runs in the sixth inning, followed by one in the seventh.
Meanwhile, the Stars were only able to score once in the seventh inning. Sophomore Ellie Kliethermes hit an RBI single, allowing freshman Lydia Yeager to touch home plate.
Stephens hoped to turn their losing day against Graceland University but were not successful, losing to the Yellowjackets 8-6.
The Stars started off the opening inning up 1-0 with an RBI from junior Gillian Hale.
By the third inning, the Stars secured their second run from senior Anabel Throckmorton.
Unfortunately for Stephens, the fifth inning proved disastrous. The Yellowjackets found their groove and ended the inning with eight runs, leaving the score 8-2.
The Stars tried to close the gap in the bottom of the fifth and found some success. Anabel Throckmorton, Hood, Hale and Kliethermes all scored runs, bringing the score to 8-6. Neither team scored for the remaining two innings.
Stephens play both Briar Cliff and Graceland at 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. Monday, respectively.
CC softball wins big
Columbia College softball completed its second day at the NAIA KC Softball Spring Invitational, winning its first game against Benedictine College 14-6 but losing to Avila University 11-2.
In the game against Benedictine, the Ravens snagged an early lead over the Cougars with a two-RBI double from Natalie Sheffield in the first inning.
The Cougars (2-7) responded in the second inning with five runs from Jaymee Stupak, Kylie Kinsler, Cassidy Avery, Abigail Pringer and Suzanna Shanks.
The Ravens responded on offense with two runs, narrowing the Cougars’ lead to just one run.
The Cougars, however, were unsatisfied with such a close game and scored two more runs in the third inning thanks to another run from both Stupak and Avery.
In the fourth inning, Stupak singled to right field allowing Tasia Green to run home from third.
The Ravens hit two homers in the fourth inning from junior Clare Heitz and senior Ally Pickering, bringing the score to 8-6.
The Cougars exploded for four runs in the fifth inning with a home run from Shanks and runs from Pringer, Bailey Merritt and Sophia Angel.
In the sixth inning, Shanks scored her third run of the game and Merritt scored her second, ending the game with a Cougars’ win 14-6.
Unfortunately for the Cougars, their success against the Ravens did not continue in their second game against Avila University.
The Cougars started off strong in the first inning, going up 1-0 against the Eagles. Angel hit an RBI double allowing Pringer to cross home.
But the Eagles started their hot streak in the third inning, putting up three runs against the Cougars.
The Cougars scored their second and final run of the game in the bottom of the fourth. Avery singled to center field and freshman Chesney Luebbering ran home from second.
The sixth inning sealed the loss for the Cougars when the Eagles scored seven runs. The Eagles won 11-2.
Columbia College next faces Ottawa University in a doubleheader at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Wednesday in Ottawa, Kansas.