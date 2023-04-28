Stephens softball finished its regular season with 16 wins and 24 losses. Despite having a losing record, the Stars' 16 wins are their most in a season since their inception in 2007. Eight of their wins came against American Midwest Conference opponents, helping the Stars earn the No. 7 seed in the upcoming AMC Tournament.

Stephens' 16th win, a 10-1 victory over Hannibal-LaGrange on April 19, gave it a sweep of the Trojans for the first time in program history. Junior Gillian Hale, freshman Aubrei Roland and sophomore Ellie Kliethermes each had two RBI in the game.

