Stephens softball finished its regular season with 16 wins and 24 losses. Despite having a losing record, the Stars' 16 wins are their most in a season since their inception in 2007. Eight of their wins came against American Midwest Conference opponents, helping the Stars earn the No. 7 seed in the upcoming AMC Tournament.
Stephens' 16th win, a 10-1 victory over Hannibal-LaGrange on April 19, gave it a sweep of the Trojans for the first time in program history. Junior Gillian Hale, freshman Aubrei Roland and sophomore Ellie Kliethermes each had two RBI in the game.
The Stars followed up their 2019 sweep of Williams Baptist with another sweep this season. The 12-4 blowout in Game 2 of their doubleheader April 13 set a Stephens record for most runs scored in a game against Williams Baptist. Avery Throckmorton contributed three RBI in the game; the junior Stephens' RBI leader at 30.
Stephens' two games against Rust on March 30 were 15-4 and 15-0 victories and, along with a 15-2 win over Harris-Stowe on April 8, marked its highest scoring totals of the season.
Stephens still struggled to find a win against Columbia. The Stars have lost 13 straight to the Cougars after a 10-9 victory in 2016. Stephens lost to Columbia 15-2 and 6-3 in a doubleheader last Friday.
The Stars reached the AMC Tournament for the first time in 2021 but were eliminated with losses to Columbia and Lyon. After a two-year hiatus, the Stars enter the tournament as the seventh-seeded team and will face No. 2 seed Missouri Baptist at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Antimi Softball Complex.