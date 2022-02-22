Stephens College softball lost Tuesday against Lincoln 19-11 in the first game of a scheduled doubleheader with the second game being canceled due to inclement weather.
Starting pitcher Gillian Hale lasted just two-thirds of an inning, giving up five runs on two hits and four walks before being pulled for reliever Lindsay Picha.
Picha was credited with the loss after allowing nine runs over 3⅔ innings, giving up nine hits and walking two.
Grace Tath finished the final 1⅓ for Stephens, allowing five runs on seven hits.
After trailing 5-0 after the first inning, Stephens battled back into the game by scoring 11 runs in a four-inning span. The Stars took the lead 11-10 before a six-run fifth inning gave Lincoln the lead for good.
First baseman Anabel Throckmorton picked up 3 RBI, including a double that brought home two runs to tie the game 10-10 in the fifth.
Stephens catcher Maisie Billups added 2 RBI on a two-run homer in the second.
Lauren Huskey also collected 2 RBI and three hits.
Stephens (0-3) returns to action against Iowa Wesleyan at 10:00 a.m. Saturday at home.