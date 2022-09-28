Brooke Wilmes goes to high-five a member of the Missouri coaching staff (copy) (copy)

Former Missouri softball star Brooke Wilmes, left, will coach softball at Stephens College next spring.

 Kit Wiberg/Missourian

Former Missouri softball standout Brooke Wilmes was hired as an assistant coach for Stephens College softball, the athletic department announced Tuesday.

Wilmes will join assistant coach Michelle Looney on head coach Emily Kingsolver's staff. 

