Former Missouri softball standout Brooke Wilmes was hired as an assistant coach for Stephens College softball, the athletic department announced Tuesday.
Wilmes will join assistant coach Michelle Looney on head coach Emily Kingsolver's staff.
Wilmes played five seasons at Missouri, earning All-SEC first team honors in 2019, 2021 and 2022. Wilmes also earned a spot on the SEC All-Freshman team in 2018.
As a senior in 2022, Wilmes started all 60 games and hit .317 with 14 home runs.
Wilmes is MU softball's all-time leader in at-bats (828) and doubles (59).
