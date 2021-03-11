Stephens softball hit high highs and low lows in Thursday’s doubleheader against Briar Cliff.
In the first game, the Stars held on to beat the Chargers 5-0, marking the program’s first win of the season. However, after logging three, four and five runs, respectively, in the last three innings of the second game, Briar Cliff obliterated Stephens by a score of 21-10.
Thursday’s split put the Stars at 1-5 on the season. They’ll continue their season on Monday with another at-home doubleheader against Ecclesia College.