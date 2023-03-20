Stephens softball lost both games of its road doubleheader against William Woods on Monday in Fulton. The Stars lost 5-4 in the first game and 5-1 in the second matchup in their first American Midwest Conference action of the season.
The Owls (8-17, 2-0 AMC) jumped out to a 5-1 lead after three innings in Game 1. Freshman Elise Kendrick, a Hickman grad, hit a two-run double as part of Stephens' three-run fifth inning, but the Stars were shut out over the next two frames.
Stephens (6-14, 0-2) struck first in Game 2 with an RBI triple from another Kewpies grad, Avery Throckmorton, before its offense sputtered.
The Stars next face AMC foe Hannibal-LaGrange in doubleheader starting at 1 p.m. Friday in Hannibal.
Cougars baseball drops doubleheader
Columbia baseball was swept by Missouri Baptist in a home doubleheader at Atkins Park to begin AMC play. The Cougars dropped the first game 8-5 in seven innings and the second game 11-7 in nine innings.
Trailing 2-1 in Game 1, Columbia (16-10, 0-2) scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth to take the lead. Brayden McGinnis hit an RBI double, Devyn Lopez had a two-RBI triple and Tom McKenna hit an RBI single as part of the four-run inning. But Missouri Baptist (20-3, 2-0) scored six runs in the top of the seventh to take back the lead.
Columbia led 3-0 after two innings in Game 2, but the Spartans took control in the middle innings, taking a 9-3 lead after the top of the fifth.
Cayden Nicoletto went 3-for-5 with two doubles, a triple and two runs. Indy Stanley and Lopez both hit home runs.
The Cougars wrap up their three-game series against the Spartans at 1 p.m. Tuesday.