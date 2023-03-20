Stephens softball lost both games of its road doubleheader against William Woods on Monday in Fulton. The Stars lost 5-4 in the first game and 5-1 in the second matchup in their first American Midwest Conference action of the season.

The Owls (8-17, 2-0 AMC) jumped out to a 5-1 lead after three innings in Game 1. Freshman Elise Kendrick, a Hickman grad, hit a two-run double as part of Stephens' three-run fifth inning, but the Stars were shut out over the next two frames.

