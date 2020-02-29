Stephens basketball battled Park University on Saturday, holding a lead until the beginning of the fourth quarter.
But the Stars’ energy ran out and they dropped their regular season finale 71-63 to the Pirates.
The Stars went relentlessly for shots and made seamless passes, jumping out to an 11-point lead towards the end of the first halfand giving up only four turnovers.
Park maintained movement but continued to miss shots and run late into the shot clock.
Seconds into the fourth quarter, Park pulled the score to 44-43, then took the lead 49-48.
Sophomore Madelyne Denslow brought the Stars back into the lead with a smooth layup. Denslow recorded 48 made 3-pointers this season, fifth-most in a single season in Stephens history.
Park University’s Kennedy Kuykendall scored18 out of her 23 points throughout the last quarter.
“We just had energy coming out,” junior Sierra Leeper said. “This was our last game and we wanted to do it for Makenzie, so that was the energy there. They had a player go on a run in the fourth quarter that we couldn’t stop so it slipped away.”
The Pirates became foul-happy in the final quarter, and Stephens took what it could get from bonus free throws, but they weren’t enough to put the Stars back in the game.
“I want to give our team a lot of credit for this last week,” Stephens coach Joshua Steffen said. “Last Saturday we played at Columbia (College) with seven people, three of which were freshman, one that had been with us since January. And they made every shot, almost set a NAIA record for 3-point percentage. It was a hard thing and people outside the program didn’t understand how tough that was for these kids to go through and it wasn’t their fault.”
Stephens’ starting lineup this season was predominantly freshmen and sophomores, and the fight shown in today’s game proves for a promising future for the team.
“We’re a new team, and we can be great, so now that we’ve played together for a season, we have that connection and we’ll work on that throughout postseason and preseason,” Leeper said. “We’ve set a foundation and it can only get better from here.”
Steffens stressed the importance of putting up a fight and teaching his players to do the right thing.
“The future of our program is bright and we’re going to work for it and get thing done with positivity and working together,” Steffens said. “And this week how we fought can be a nice starting point for that.”
Seniors Jemes and Angelica Medrano finished their four-year careers at Stephens and were honored at Senior Day. Wrapping up her career, Jemes wrote her name in several categories in Stephens‘ record book, becoming the all-time leader in steals (165) last weekend, moving into second for all-time free throws (351), field goals (352), rebounds (706), assists (207) and third in points (1,098). Jemes credits her records to her teammates and herfour-year dedication to the program.
“I’ve had a really supportive team this year and they knew my records or how close I was even more than I did,” James said. ”And they always tried to help me get what I needed in certain games and I owe them a lot for that.
Jemes recorded her seventh double-double of the season and 19th of her career against Park University.
“We didn’t win, we didn’t make enough shots, but we fought and that’s what I’m proud of and that’s what we need to do going forward,” Steffens said.
The Stars finished 6-24 on the season overall and 1-23 in conference play.