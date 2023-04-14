Stephens College volleyball recently announced on social media that the volleyball team has signed six new players for the 2023 season.

Five of the six players are from Missouri, including  Emberlynn Kingsley from Miller, Emma Whitson from California, Makenna Bollinger from Perryville, Madison Threlkeld from Hallsville, and Annie Tomlinson from Pacific. A.J. Hanninen comes from Missoula Sentinel in Missoula, Montana.

