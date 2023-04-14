Stephens College volleyball recently announced on social media that the volleyball team has signed six new players for the 2023 season.
Five of the six players are from Missouri, including Emberlynn Kingsley from Miller, Emma Whitson from California, Makenna Bollinger from Perryville, Madison Threlkeld from Hallsville, and Annie Tomlinson from Pacific. A.J. Hanninen comes from Missoula Sentinel in Missoula, Montana.
Under first-year head coach Mikayla Ell, the Stars went 17-14 record this season, ranking fifth in the American Midwest Conference and making it to the semifinals of the AMC tournament before losing to Columbia College 3-0.
The season marked the Stars' best record in program history and the first time finishing above .500.
From the first signing on March 13, the team compiled six new signings in just one month.
Kingsley is a four-time academic all-state honoree during her high school career. She also earned 2022 all-state, first team all-conference and first team all-district honors.
Whitson is a three-time all-district and all-conference honoree in 2020, 2021 and 2022. She holds her school's record for career assists with 1714, assists in a season with 510, career aces with 191 and aces in a single season with 73.
Bollinger is a two-time all-district and two-time all-conference player with first team honors in 2022 and honorable mention honors in 2021. During the 2022 season, she also led her team in kills with 283.
Hanninen has all-conference, all-state, and Missoulian Athlete of the Week awards. For this past season, she led her team with 440 assists, and she was ranked fifth in the state with the most assists.
Threlkeld is a four-year letter recipient from Hallsville. She has three all-district honors, holding three season records and five career records.
Tomlinson has honors from being on the all-district second team and all-conference first team in 2022, and she earned MVP on the all-area team in both 2020 and 2022.