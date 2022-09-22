At the end of the fourth set, Stephens' Genevieve Nickelson leapt high into Hannibal-LaGrange's zone, but Trojans hitter Myrnaliz Perez knocked the ball out to give Stephens a 26-24 win. With roars of joy, the Stephens players had sent the match to a fifth set.

Stephens saw two deficits and two ties in the match but did not complete the comeback. The Stars (8-7) lost 3-2 at home to Hannibal-LaGrange on Thursday in Silverthrone Arena.

