At the end of the fourth set, Stephens' Genevieve Nickelson leapt high into Hannibal-LaGrange's zone, but Trojans hitter Myrnaliz Perez knocked the ball out to give Stephens a 26-24 win. With roars of joy, the Stephens players had sent the match to a fifth set.
Stephens saw two deficits and two ties in the match but did not complete the comeback. The Stars (8-7) lost 3-2 at home to Hannibal-LaGrange on Thursday in Silverthrone Arena.
The Stars finished the match with 64 kills on 207 total attacks. Nickelson, who won AMC Defender of the Week for the second week contributed several key defensive plays.
The first set was very close, with both teams trading the lead, and at one point before the end, the Stars gained a brief lead, but eventually the Trojans took the opening set 25-21.
The difference in the second set was also small, but the Stars eventually took the game 25-21 to tie the match.
Hannibal-LaGrange played aggressively in the third set and at one point led 21-12. But Stephens withstood the tremendous pressure and went back and forth, ball by ball, once tying the set at 21-21. Although Stephens lost the round 25-22, the crowd still erupted with loud cheers.
The fourth set was the closest. It looked like Stephens was able to take it as it led 24-23, but after a timeout, Hannibal-LaGrange closed in once again, tying the set 24-24. The rivalry between the two teams was at a fever pitch, and Stephens eeked out a 26-24 win. Stephens coach Mikayla Ell was pleased with her team's performance in this round.
“We just talk about having a strong mentality, that no matter what the score is, always playing like we're up. We talk about playing every point as if we're winning,” Ell said.
Although the Stars did not complete the comeback in the fifth set, falling 15-12, the players' tactical quality and persistence showed.
“We made some really great comebacks, but being a little bit more even through matches is something that we're still working on,” Ell said.
The Stars next play on the road against College of the Ozarks at 6 p.m. Tuesday.