Last year, Stephens volleyball only won one game in the American Midwest Conference. The Stars hoped to put their best foot forward in their first conference matchup of the new season, but fell in five sets at home against Hannibal-LaGrange University on Monday.
If there had been a crowd at Silverthorne Arena, it would have been on the edge of its seats from start to finish. Each set was tightly contested, with the visiting Trojans (1-1, 1-1) sealing a victory in the fifth set.
After snagging the first set 25-22, the Stars (1-4, 0-1 AMC) went on to lose the next two . This was a familiar predicament, as the Stars they fought to stay in the game last Friday against Freed-Hardeman. Despite winning the fourth set 25-23, Stephens fell short in the fifth, 15-12.
The Trojans got the upper hand thanks to a deep bench, an advantage akin to having a seventh woman on the court.
"Having a bench that is supportive is huge in volleyball," coach Devin Walker said. "My girls aren't used to having that team comradery to push them and help them fight back on the court."
With only three girls on the bench for Stephens and no crowd, they had no true home-court advantage against the Trojans. Since it was such a close matchup for the Stars, missing that key element put a lot of pressure on the personnel they had available.
For sophomore Mya Middleton, the pressure wasn't enough to stop her from leading her squad with 19 kills and 19 digs. She managed to produce a handful of kills that helped shift the momentum to their side of the court.
One improvement Stephens displayed was in the middle block position, where sophomores Maggie Howe and Kayley Lawson performed admirably with three blocks apiece. Howe had a kill count of 17, the second game in a row she has had the second-highest kills for the Stars.
Mental mistakes and team connection are going to be an ongoing battle for Stephens as the season continues. Tonight, however, the young team showed its grit. The Stars went toe-to-toe with the Trojans, and despite the loss, the team counts this as a step in the right direction. A step towards improvement.
"Everyone always says how much potential we have and it's completely true," Howe said. "We just keep improving, I mean especially from last year we did a complete 180. Last year was rough, but we've got three new girls on the team and I feel like we're really ready for this year."
An optimistic light shines over the Stars' squad as they continue their season, despite opening conference play with a loss. They will leave the comforts of the Silverthorne Arena for another chance against an AMC rival at 4:00 p.m Friday at Saint Louis College of Pharmacy.