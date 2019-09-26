Despite a hard fought effort by the Stars, Lindenwood prevailed against Stephens College volleyball Thursday night.
In straight sets (25-15, 25-13, and 25-16), the Lynx dominated the young Stars team.
The Lynx started the first set hot, going on a 12-3 run to jump out to an early lead. The Stars were out of sync and struggled to make any kind of comeback, losing the first set 25-15.
Lynx player Allanah Renner played a massive role in her team’s success by scoring 9 kills in the first set.
Sets two and three played out mostly the same as the first.
The numbers for the match don’t show the full picture though. Although the Stars lost in straight sets, Stephens had a lot of hustle and determination in its play. Throughout the game, the Stars constantly battled for points and tried to keep plays alive. Even when the Stars were down 22-14 in the third set, they never gave up.
Stars coach Luana Fields said she knows her team (0-11, 0-3 American Midwest Conference) is in dire need of acquiring experience, and that she felt like Thursday’s match helped it to do just that.
“We know how hard it’s going to be this year, we understand,” she said. “So right now every game is going to be more about trying to get the consistency, and that’s what is hard to get with such a young freshman (heavy) team. What we’re working on right now is getting them comfortable with being the same team throughout the game, which is just going to take time.”
There were flashes of cohesive play for Stephens. In one play in particular, the Stars and the Lynx had a long rally with neither team showing signs of letting up. That was until Stars freshman McKenzi Domescik-Rink made a nice play to secure the point for Stephens.
That was a theme for the young outside hitter. She was on the ball no matter where it went. On two separate occasions when the rest of her team had given up on a play, Domescik-Rink ran and saved the ball to keep it in play.
“I’ve played volleyball basically my whole life and I just learned that throughout the years I never give up on a ball and I always keep going,” she said. “If you do that, then you keep the positivity up, and you just keep fighting for the wins.”
The Stars play next against Crowley’s Ridge College at 7 p.m. Friday in Paragould, Ak.