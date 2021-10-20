No. 3 Missouri Baptist won its 16th game in a row by defeating Stephens 3-1 on Wednesday night in Columbia.
Stephens’ three-game winning streak was snapped, and its record dropped to 10-11 and 2-4 in the American Midwest Conference.
But the Stars had something to celebrate in the defeat. Apart from a forfeit win April 1, Stephens had not won a set against the Spartans since Oct. 7, 2009. They took the first set of the evening 28-26.
Isabelle Benson led the Stars with 11 kills in the loss.
After dropping the first set, Missouri Baptist went on to comfortably win the next three sets 25-14, 25-11, 25-17. The Spartans improved their record to 20-2 and 6-0 in the AMC.
Stephens will get a rematch with Missouri Baptist at 3 p.m. Wednesday in St. Louis.