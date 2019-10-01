Stephens volleyball dropped its home contest Tuesday night against William Woods University.
William Woods won in straight sets of 25-12, 25-14 and 25-13, extending its winning streak against Stephens to 17 games.
The Stars looked inconsistent as they were dominated by the Owls throughout the match. The game started off with a long back-and-forth volley, but that proved to be unusual in the match. Through good communication the Owls were able to stop most of the Stars’ offensive plays and go on long scoring runs. The Stars could never keep momentum going when they needed it most. Stephens would fail to stop a big run from the Owls and lose all its momentum.
With its back against the wall and on the verge of losing a set, Stephens went on runs to keep a set going. In the first set, the Stars were down 19-6, but rallied to go on a 6-0 run to briefly keep their hopes alive. Eventually, the Owls adjusted and stopped the flow to take home the set.
Inconsistency and lack of offense have been Stephens’ undoing in its previous matches, as well. Coach Luana Fields described watching the team play as seeing two different groups play on the court. She stressed that the team needed to find consistency to come together and win games.
McKenzi Domescik-Rink was the offensive mover for the Stars, with 40 attempted attacks. That accounts for nearly half of the Owls’ 98 attempted attacks, with their top player attempting 23 of those.
Domescik-Rink’s 40 attempts are very unusual for a volleyball team, as the offensive load is usually more spread out. Although a player might be favored because of her skill, the attacking load still tends to balance out. And William Woods shared that load better throughout the match.
The offensive problem could also stem from the Stars’ size. Stephens, in comparison to other teams, is relatively undersized. Other teams have simply bigger players on average. The Stars, however, said they don’t let this discourage them, and they look forward to overcoming their lack of height up front.
Stephens College next plays Park University at 1 p.m. Saturday in Parkville.