The Stephens volleyball team improved to 2-6 on Thursday night, winning its first game on the road 3-0 (25-5, 25-12, 25-13) against Baptist Bible College.
Stephens started off hot, scoring the first eight points of the match, and closed out the first set with another 8-0 run.
Throughout all three sets, the Stars never trailed to the Patriots.
The game was the second win in a row for Stephens, which will look to keep up its momentum heading into Saturday’s doubleheader in Manhattan, Kansas.
The Stars will first get a crack at the host, Manhattan Christian College, which comes into the 11 a.m. match at 10-1. Then Stephens plays a neutral-site game against 1-9 Bethany at 1 p.m.
Stephens soccer’s road struggles continue
The Stephens soccer team couldn’t keep the momentum from a three-game winning streak Thursday evening, dropping back under .500 with a 4-3 loss to Bethel in Kansas.
The Threshers got off to an early lead just over six minutes into the match and held it until Olivia Wheeler found the back of the net with 12 seconds remaining in the first half.
Bethel responded quickly with a goal by Grace Anderson, in the 46th minute; another goal by Claire Hedlund 15 minutes later; and one more goal for Anderson. Anderson also had two assists.
Though Stephens managed to make a comeback similar to the one it had in its opening game this season, it wasn’t enough to get the draw.
The final two goals of the game were credited to Wheeler and Anya Castelli. Castelli was credited with an assist on the first goal scored by the Stars.
Stephens has yet to find the winning formula on the road, remaining winless in three matches. The Stars have allowed 3.66 goals per game on the road.
With its final nonconference game Thursday, Stephens sets its sights on Williams Baptist in the American Midwest Conference opener Sept. 25.
The Stars swept Williams Baptist in their two matches in March, but Stephens is 0-4 all time when traveling to Walnut Ridge, Arkansas.