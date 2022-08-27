After going 2-0 on the first day of the Thunder Invitational on Friday, Stephens volleyball lost both its matches Saturday on the final day of the invitational in Manhattan, Kansas.
The Stars (2-2) won their opening set against Cottey College 25-18 before dropping the next three sets 28-26, 25-19 and 25-20.
Manhattan Christian College swept Stephens in the Stars’ second match, winning 25-20, 25-23 and 25-17.
Stephens plays in the Racer Rumble beginning Friday in Elida, Ohio.
Stephens soccer falls to Northwestern College
Stephens soccer lost 5-3 to Northwestern College on Saturday at Battle High School. The Stars moved to 0-2 to begin their season.
Melissa Martinez, Kailee Wisber and Paulina Oettl each recorded goals for Stephens. All of the game’s eight goals were scored in the first half, and five goals were scored in the first 15 minutes.
The Stars face Indiana University Kokomo on Thursday.
Columbia College volleyball splits final day of Hampton Inn Volleyball Classic
Columbia College volleyball beat Lindsey Wilson College 3-1 in its first match Saturday before losing 3-1 to John Brown University in the Hampton Inn Volleyball Classic at the Southwell Complex in Columbia.
Freshman Allana Capella paced the Cougars with 17 kills against Lindsey Wilson.
After winning the first set 25-23 against John Brown, Columbia lost the next three sets 25-23, 25-19 and 27-25. Alayna Rooks recorded 17 kills against John Brown and 30 kills across the two matches.