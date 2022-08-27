After going 2-0 on the first day of the Thunder Invitational on Friday, Stephens volleyball lost both its matches Saturday on the final day of the invitational in Manhattan, Kansas.

The Stars (2-2) won their opening set against Cottey College 25-18 before dropping the next three sets 28-26, 25-19 and 25-20.

  MU softball beat reporter. Reach me at cnb3zm@umsystem.edu. Twitter: chris_blake14

