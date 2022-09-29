When Stephens volleyball fell behind Iowa Wesleyan 22-19 at home in the fourth set, the visiting crowd was already celebrating, as it looked like the Tigers were going to drag the match into the fifth set. But after a timeout, Stephens scored five straight points to take a 24-22 lead and eventually won the set 25-23.
Stephens (9-8) won 3-1 against Iowa Wesleyan on Thursday at Silverthorne Arena. The Stars ended their previous two-game losing skid with a strong victory.
Stephens built a quick 9-3 lead in the first set, but Iowa Wesleyan worked hard to claw its way back into the game. Stephens eventually took the first set with a thrilling 25-22 victory.
Iowa Wesleyan dominated the second set, as the Stars were completely overwhelmed from start to finish and lost 25-20.
In the third set, Stephens’ Jamie Russell lit up the crowd with a kill and boosted the team’s morale, and the Stars eventually took the set 25-19.
Both teams traded leads in the final set, with Stephens trailing at one point but eventually rattling off five straight points to help take the win.
Stephens coach Mikayla Ell attributed the win to the team’s excellent training.
“We talk a lot about trying to be more comfortable with the skills we need to continue to work on, instead of only being comfortable with the skills we already have,” Ell said.
Stephens next faces Williams Baptist College at 1 p.m. Saturday at Silverthorne Arena.