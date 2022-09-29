When Stephens volleyball fell behind Iowa Wesleyan 22-19 at home in the fourth set, the visiting crowd was already celebrating, as it looked like the Tigers were going to drag the match into the fifth set. But after a timeout, Stephens scored five straight points to take a 24-22 lead and eventually won the set 25-23.

Stephens (9-8) won 3-1 against Iowa Wesleyan on Thursday at Silverthorne Arena. The Stars ended their previous two-game losing skid with a strong victory.

