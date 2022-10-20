Stephens volleyball came back from a first-set loss at home to win three straight sets and defeat Harris-Stowe 3-1 Thursday at Silverthorne Arena. It was the second victory in a row for the Stars.

Harris-Stowe (11-9) won the first set 26-24 before Stephens mounted a comeback to take the next three sets, 25-17, 25-21 and 25-17.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Sports Reporter, Fall 2022 Studying Sports Journalism Reach me at @pcgillam@mail.missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5720

Recommended for you