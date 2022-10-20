Stephens volleyball came back from a first-set loss at home to win three straight sets and defeat Harris-Stowe 3-1 Thursday at Silverthorne Arena. It was the second victory in a row for the Stars.
Harris-Stowe (11-9) won the first set 26-24 before Stephens mounted a comeback to take the next three sets, 25-17, 25-21 and 25-17.
Stephens (14-10) recorded 43 kills and 140 total attacks for the match.
The Stars next game is on the road against Missouri Baptist at 5 p.m. Monday in St. Louis.
Columbia College Esports takes down UConn in Rainbow Six Siege
Columbia College’s Rainbow Six Siege team defeated UConn in the NACE Starleague.
Columbia won 7-4 in the first round, as it led wire-to-wire after a fast start.
The Cougars found themselves tied at three in the second round, but they won four straight games to take a 7-3 victory and win the match.
Columbia next faces Illinois State at 6 p.m. Tuesday.