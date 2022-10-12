Stephens volleyball had its two-match win streak snapped with a 3-0 road loss to the Saint Mary (Kan.) on Wednesday in Leavenworth, Kansas.
The Spires beat the Stars 25-23, 25-16, 25-17.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Stephens volleyball had its two-match win streak snapped with a 3-0 road loss to the Saint Mary (Kan.) on Wednesday in Leavenworth, Kansas.
The Spires beat the Stars 25-23, 25-16, 25-17.
Stephens converted just 25 kills on 107 total attacks and had 16 errors in the match.
The teams traded points for most of the first set before Stephens opened up a 16-11 lead. But Saint Mary scored 14 of the next 21 points, taking the wind out of the Stars’ sails.
The Spires controlled the next two sets to complete the sweep.
Jamie Russell led Stephens with six kills and five blocks. Genevieve Nickelson finished with 14 digs.
Stephens (12-10) next plays Iowa Wesleyan at 6 p.m. Tuesday in Mount Pleasant, Iowa.
Stephens soccer snapped its eight-match home losing streak with a 0-0 draw against William Woods at Battle High School in Columbia.
The Stars (1-10-2, 1-2-1 American Midwest Conference) were coming off their first win of the season, a 2-0 road win over Lyon.
William Woods outshot Stephens 10-1 in the first half, but the Stars outshot the 8-2 in the second half. Five of the Stars’ eight shots after halftime were on target.
Stephens goalkeeper Cordelia Dallam recorded her second consecutive clean sheet with four first-half saves. Kailee Wisber, who scored both goals against Lyon, had one of the Stars’ six shots on target.
Stephens next hosts Waldorf at 6 p.m. Saturday.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sports editor
blandp@missouri.edu
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.