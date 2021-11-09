Although Stephens volleyball accomplished more this season than ever before, it was still not enough to get past the first round of AMC Tournament as the Stars were swept by William Woods 25-18, 25-19, 25-11.
Hannah Kuehl led the Owls with 15 kills and a .538 hit percentage, while Lanie Lowry grabbed eight kills for William Woods. Isabelle Marquier led the Stars in kills with seven and in hit percentage with .176.
Megan Reese recorded 16 of the 20 assists for the Stars, while the Eagles had 25 assists from Tess Schannuth.
The Stars were outmatched in every statistical category throughout the match and struggled to set up opportunities to score in critical portions of the games. The Stars also struggled on attack with 18 of the 75 points scored by the Eagles coming off of attack errors committed by Stephens.
William Woods has now won 20 games in a row against Stephens, a streak dating back to when the two teams played each other for the first time in 2008. The Eagles have also made it 60-1 in sets played with the only set being dropped March 16, with the Stars winning the second set.
The Eagles, who entered the matchup 21-9 as the fourth seed in the conference tournament, will move on to play the winner of Missouri Baptist and UHSP in the semifinals. The Stars end their season just below .500 overall with a 12-14 record and end conference play at 4-6.
Stephens had two players record more than 200 kills this season with Isabelle Benson ending her junior season with 264 kills, while junior teammate McKenzi Domescik-Rink ended with 213. Reese recorded more than half of the Stars’ total assists with 527 credited to her name.
This season was a vast improvement from the team from the spring with the Stars receiving more wins than the 2020 and 2019 seasons combined, under the direction of coach Nathan Davis. Home in particular was special for the Stars as they went 6-3 in games played inside Silverthorne Arena.
All of the Stars’ starters have at least one more year of eligibility, creating a solid foundation for 2022 and a future that looks brighter than ever.