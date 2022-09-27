Erik Rajoy scored a goal in the 88th minute to seal a 2-1 winfor Columbia College men’s soccer. The Cougars have now won their last three meetings against Grand View. The crowd erupted when the ball found the back of the net.
The scoring didn’t start untilthe second period after a defensive battle in the first half. Diego Navia scored the first goal for the Cougars, assisted by Erik Rajoy.The senior netted his first goal of the seasonin the 47th minute.
Grand View didn’t let the momentum swing in favor of the Cougars. It found a way to respond with a crowd silencing goal by Rune Petersen in the 67th minute to make it 1-1before Rajoy’s winner.
Columbia(4-2-3) is on a two-game winning streak after the win . It will look to carry the winning mindset and momentum at Williams Baptist on Saturday.
MU mens golf falls to LSU in match play
Missouri men’s golf finished play at the 2022 SEC Match Play Championships Tuesday, falling 3-2 to LSU.
The Tigers finished 13th after stroke play while LSU came in ninth.
Charlie Crockett and Jack Lundin won their individual matchups in the match. Crockett defeated Nicholas Arcement 3 and 2, while Lundin defeated Garrett Barber 3 and 1.
Tommy Boone fell 7 and 6 to Cohen Trolio, Antonio Safa lost 6 and 4 to Luke Haskew and Alfons Bondesson fell to Drew Doyle in a 1 up-loss to seal a narrow defeat for LSU.
MU will next compete at the Bank of Tennessee Invitational Oct. 9 to 11 in Jonesborough, Tennessee.
MU women’s golf drop to second after round 2 at Johnie Imes Invitational
Missouri women’s golf dropped to second place at the Johnie Imes Invitational at The Club at Old Hawthorne, after leading through round 1.
Jade Zamora shot the best score of the round for the Tigers. After a slow start in round 1, she shot 1-under 71 and sits tied for 22nd.
Emily Staples shot 3-over 75 and is tied for eighth place with Sophia Yoemans and Melanie Walker, who both shot 1-over 73.
Ali Dobson also shot 73, she sits in a tie for 17th along with Sky Sload who shot a 75.
The final round starts at 8 a.m. Wednesday.
Stephens loses second straight
A total of 48 kills and 197 attacks in the match could not give Stephens volleyball the victory. After four exceptionally close rounds, Stephenslost 3-1 on the road to College of the Ozarks. It was the Stars’ second straight loss.
The third set of the match was particularly close, as the teams traded leads and the gap has never widened. Stephens (8-8) showed great heart to win the third setafter losing the first two, eventually taking the round 27-25.
Ozarks took the first two sets 26-24and 25-15. The Eagles took the fourth set25-17 to secure the victory.
The Stars next host Iowa Wesleyan at 6 p.m. Thursday at Silverthorne Arena.