Erik Rajoy scored a goal in the 88th minute to seal a 2-1 winfor Columbia College men’s soccer. The Cougars have now won their last three meetings against Grand View. The crowd erupted when the ball found the back of the net.

The scoring didn’t start untilthe second period after a defensive battle in the first half. Diego Navia scored the first goal for the Cougars, assisted by Erik Rajoy.The senior netted his first goal of the seasonin the 47th minute.

