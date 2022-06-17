The Show-Me State Games roll on with swimming events set to start at Hickman high school on Saturday.
The first meet starts at 8:30 a.m. with 15 events in the morning and 13 in the afternoon. Sunday morning will feature 17 events.
Swimmers of all ages will compete in a variety of events and relays. Participants will be divided into different age groups within each event and can enter up to six events per day.
Swimming was one of the first sports incorporated at the Show-Me State Games and this year's competition will be held alongside swimming events for the Missouri State Senior Games.
“What makes this unique is that these two age groups will not compete against each other but will showcase their talents in front of each other,” Dave Fox, Executive Director of the Show-Me State Games, said.
Medals will be awarded to the top three finishers of each age group.
The Show-Me State Games will continue into July featuring a variety of sports including gymnastics, soccer and football among others.