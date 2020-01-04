A balanced scoring attack helped the Columbia College women's basketball team top Lindenwood University-Belleville 62-48 Saturday afternoon at Southwell Complex in Columbia. The Cougars, who are now 11-3 and 7-1 in AMC play, opened up a 15-point lead in the second quarter and didn't look back.
Senior forward Raegan Wieser led the way for CC with 10 points, but she had plenty of help from freshman guard Allison Stiers, junior forward Geena Stephens and senior forward Mai Nienhueser, who scored eight apiece.
The Cougars, ranked 12th, out-rebounded Lindenwood by 20 and the Columbia College bench outscored the Lindenwood reserves 31-17. CC's next game is a 5:30 p.m. meeting on Thursday at St. Louis College of Pharmacy.
Columbia College men win in rout
Columbia College ran off 17 unanswered points in an early-first-half run on the way to an easy 83-38 home victory over Lindenwood University-Belleville that raised the Cougars' record to 8-7 (4-4 in conference play).
Junior forward Jack Fritsche led the way for the Cougars with 15 points, including nine of Columbia College's first 11 as CC took control from the start. Lindenwood's first field goal didn't come until eight minutes into the game, and the Cougars' lead reached 48 points with just under four minutes to play.
Adam Mennemayer scored 13 points for CC, and Braden Wendel and Thibault Benabid added 11 apiece. The Cougars' next game is at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at home against Lincoln University.
Battle girls basketball struggles against Boonville
Saturday was a day to forget for Battle, as the team lost 81-30 to Boonville at Columbia College.
The Spartans trailed 42-19 at the half and the game was never close.
Next up for Battle is a 7:30 p.m. game Wednesday against Tolton.
Barr, Waldron lead Hickman boys wrestling in Kinloch Classic
Hickman sophomore Ethan Barr and junor Jack Waldron placed second in the 113 and 145-pound divisions respectively to lead the Kewpies in Saturday's Kinloch Classic.
The team finished sixth out of 25 schools and also got top-five finishes from freshmen Jacob Huggans and Mark Harrell.
Next up for the team is a dual meet against Battle on Tuesday.