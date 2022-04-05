Carl Edwards is destined for the NASCAR Hall of Fame. But will 2023 be the year he’ll be inducted?
Monday’s NASCAR Hall of Fame announcement listed former Cup Series driver and Columbia product Carl Edwards on the ballot for the second consecutive time, after he was passed up in 2021 and the Class of 2022 was skipped due to the pandemic.
With 28 wins, 22 pole positions and an iconic backflip victory celebration, Edwards will once again be in consideration for one of two modern inductees after NASCAR condensed its classes down from five to three in 2021, with the third spot reserved for pioneers of the sport.
Like the nominees in 2021, the 2023 nominees contain a heavy pool of candidates, with Edwards’ former teammate Matt Kenseth joining the list alongside two-time Cup Series Championship crew chief Tim Brewer.
There are arguments to be made on both sides whether or not Edwards will get into Charlotte in 2023, but it’s highly unlikely that Edwards will go in as the headliner.
The honor seems bound for Kenseth, who accumulated 39 career wins in the Cup Series and won the 2003 Cup Series title. Between Edwards and Kenseth, the latter had the numerical advantage in every statistical category except for poles. In head to head, Kenseth also beat Edwards 229 times in 443 races. Kenseth also has two Daytona 500 victories.Although Edwards had better averages than Kenseth in all statistical categories, what separates Kenseth from Edwards is his accomplishments on the biggest stage, with Kenseth having two Daytona 500 victories along with his championship.
If Edwards makes it into the Class of 2023, he will be the second person the panel considers in the modern category.
Cousin Carl has the best numbers out of the five remaining Cup drivers on the ballot, when taking averages into account.
However, there are off-the-track factors as well, and age is one of them. In recent years, the NASCAR Hall of Fame has made a considerable push to induct older generations of the sport into Charlotte, including the change in format to allow one pioneer in each class.
With Edwards turning 43 this August, compared to Harry Gant, who celebrated his 82nd birthday in January, the 62-member panel may lean toward Gant to get into the Hall of Fame on his fourth attempt and push Edward’s induction later down the line.
Another off-track factor is contributions made to the sport when outside the car. This could be the factor that gets the late Neil Bonnett in before Edwards, thanks to Bonnett’s contributions as a color commentator. Jeff Burton also has a substantial career outside the car, including his role as the director of the newly-formed Drivers Advisory Council. Burton has also been a mainstay on NASCAR television, calling the shots on NBC as a color commentator since 2015.
Outside contributions are a point of contention for Edwards, with his abrupt disappearance from the public eye after retiring in January 2017.
Then there is the case for Larry Phillips, who obliterated the competition in Missouri and Kansas in the Phillips’ No. 75 car. Although nobody knows how many races the late Phillips won, many claim Phillips has over 2,000 wins across all forms of racing. Out of all nominees, Phillips has waited the longest with this being his ninth appearance on the ballot.
But it’s not just drivers the panel will have to account for when making their selections, as three crew chiefs also are nominated.
Two-time Cup Series Championship winning crew chief Tim Brewer is on the ballot for the first time, while 1970 NASCAR Cup Series winning crew chief Harry Hyde will be on the ballot for the seventh time.
Out of all crew chiefs however, Kirk Shelmerdine is the favorite going in, having won 46 races and four titles with the late Dale Earnhardt from 1982-1992 in the iconic 3 team. This is Shelmerdine’s third nomination.
So what about Edwards?
He has three crown-jewel wins to his name, all coming in 2015 when he won three of the four big races of the year. In addition to his wins, Edwards was as consistent as they come, finishing nearly half his races inside the top 10.
Edwards was close to winning a championship on multiple occasions, including his 2011 title run when he lost on a tiebreaker to Tony Stewart after dominating the entire season.
Yet, it’s difficult to see Edwards making the Class of 2023 without a title at NASCAR’s top level.
Edwards already has the numbers to be in the NASCAR Hall of Fame. His 2008 and 2011 title runs will go down in history as some of the most overshadowed in NASCAR history, along with his showing of sportsmanship in defeat.
Being one of the greatest and most creative drivers, there is little doubt Edwards will backflip his way into Charlotte one day. It just might take him a little longerto earn his blue jacket.