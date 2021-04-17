Three moments defined Columbia College women’s soccer’s NAIA National Championship opening-round game against Keiser.
The first and second moments were contentious decisions — and both went against the 13th-ranked Cougars — as their national championship bid ended at the hands of Keiser, which won 1-0 on Saturday at R. Marvin Owens Field in Columbia.
The third of which had the biggest impact — a well-worked cross and header from No. 3 Keiser’s Linnea Axengren and Maja Henriksson, respectively, that put the reigning national champions ahead with 12 minutes remaining.
“Spectacular effort by our girls,” Columbia coach John Klein said. “You play the defending champs and we’re pretty young, and (Abigail Meyer) is really the only senior on the field, I thought it was just a spectacular effort.”
But Henriksson dealt the deciding blow on the Cougars’ season.
The Swedish striker broke free of her mark 12 yards out from the Columbia goal and guided a header into the top-right corner of the net. It turned out to be the game-winner.
“I think it could’ve gone either way,” Keiser coach Mat Dunn said. “Obviously, they (Columbia) are gonna be disappointed at missing a penalty and having a goal chalked off. If I’m stood here on the losing side, I would be feeling the same as he (Klein) is, probably disappointed, because I think the game was very evenly contested.”
Prior to the goal, the game could have had a dramatically different outlook had a pair of officiating decisions fallen in the Cougars’ favor on opposite ends of the half.
In the 17th minute, Columbia striker Jewel Morelan and Keiser defender Ronja Henriksson were the pair of players involved in the first instance.
After linking with Allison Floyd, Morelan took a touch that set her clean through. Beyond the Keiser back four, she was 1-on-1 with Seahawks’ goalkeeper Grace McClellan. And then Morelan went to ground.
The whistle sounded and Columbia was awarded a penalty as Ronja Henriksson was adjudged to have fouled the CC striker. The card for the foul: yellow. The Meyer penalty: saved.
“I think it’s a fair decision, because she’s not intentionally tripped her up,” Dunn said. “The Columbia player could have crossed her path, unless my girl could transport herself out the way, there was going to be a clash. She didn’t deliberately trip her, she’s not gone out of her way to trip her up. Double jeopardy these days, in terms of it’s a penalty and not a red card because you’ve made no attempt, so I think that was a fair one.”
“We got the break that we needed, the PK,” Klein said. “Maybe a red card, right? Last player, you would think. But you can’t make every PK. We knew they’d seen our PKs, so maybe we were thinking too much. (Meyer) went the other direction and somehow the girl read it.”
The second decision came just shy of the hour mark and saw a Columbia goal that would have given it the lead disallowed.
Ellie Hilton whipped in a ball from deep on the right flank that pitted Columbia winger Brooke Schneider against the Keiser defender. Schneider rose tallest and flicked a header back across the goal and into the far corner.
But the whistle had blown. It was a foul on Schneider for climbing over the Seahawks defender.
“To get the spectacular head-ball goal taken away is a crime,” Klein said. “I don’t think there’s another referee that takes that away.”
“He (the referee) blew his whistle pretty early,” Dunn said. “Even before she’s headed it he’s blown his whistle, so that’s one of those things. He’s seen something that we’ve not because we’re all watching the ball, he was watching the whole play. I’m not sure. You’re going to have to ask him on that one.”
The match officials declined an interview after the game.
Aside from the two decisions, a highly competitive game of soccer played out between two top-15-ranked teams.
Columbia goalkeeper Heus was forced into two excellent saves. One came with the game still 0-0 as she charged down a 1-on-1 with Maja Henriksson, who dribbled between Meyer and Hilton to set herself clean through, and the other with five minutes remaining in the game, as she made an acrobatic save to deny Ellen Maund from distance.
The Seahawks defense stood firm for a majority of the matchup, and though the Cougars had a few half-chances, they created few clear-cut opportunities.
Their best look in the second-half came through Greta Haarman, who hit a looping half-volley early in the second half following a Meyer flick-on from a corner, but McClellan was equal to it. The penalty remained Columbia’s best chance of the game.
With the loss, Columbia’s season, which began Sept. 12, ends with a 15-3-1 record and an American Midwest Conference title.
“It was an amazing year,” Klein said. “Through all the complications of COVID, to think that we got here in August, we’re eight months into this. It was just enjoyable from the first minute to the last minute.
“Seasons can be tough, and it was a challenge. Wearing the face masks, social distancing, asking them to avoid being too social in the community, we asked a lot of these student-athletes this year, and they managed it, and they managed it at a really high level. And we ended it right here on our home field with just one of the greatest performances but come up just a little bit short.”