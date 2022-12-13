Columbia College track and field traveled Saturday to Pittsburg, Kansas, to compete in the Crimson and Gold Invite to start their indoor season on Saturday. Three Cougars broke school records while competing in the invitational.
Gavin Frantz, a junior from Hannibal, broke his own weight-throwing record with a 17.09-meter heave, surpassing the 16.62 mark he set at the UCM Mule Relays earlier this year. His latest record landed him a 10th-place finish in the event and qualified him for the NAIA nationals.
Khristen Bryant, a graduate student and Columbia Independent School grad, is a poll vaulter for the Cougars and now has etched her name into the school’s record books. Bryant vaulted 3.73 to break previous record holder Renee Rhodes’ 3.48 mark.
Bryant qualified for NAIA nationals with the effort that landed her a fifth-place finish in Kansas. She also qualified for nationals in the 60-meter hurdles after a 9.02-second run that landed her a ninth-place finish.
Jeanette Woehrle, a junior from Wright City also broke into CC’s record books, breaking in shot put. Her 12.07 throw surpassed Meaghan Rice’s two-year-old record of 11.48. Woehrle finished 10th in the invitational.