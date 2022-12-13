Columbia College track and field traveled Saturday to Pittsburg, Kansas, to compete in the Crimson and Gold Invite to start their indoor season on Saturday. Three Cougars broke school records while competing in the invitational.

Gavin Frantz, a junior from Hannibal, broke his own weight-throwing record with a 17.09-meter heave, surpassing the 16.62 mark he set at the UCM Mule Relays earlier this year. His latest record landed him a 10th-place finish in the event and qualified him for the NAIA nationals.

