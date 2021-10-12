It was a busy week for Columbia College athletics as three Cougars earned American Midwest Conference Player of the Week honors for the week ending Oct. 10.
Emily Strunck, a junior from Germany, showed out for the women's golf team while helping lead them to a second place finish in the Columbia College Cougar Classic. Strunck won the event, posting a 15-over 159 which earned her the AMC Women's Golfer of the Week.
Jewel Morelan won the AMC Women's Soccer Offensive Player of the Week for her efforts against Harris-Stowe State. Morelan played 46 minutes of the overtime thriller and scored in the eighth and 76th minutes. Her second goal forced overtime, and the Cougars grabbed the golden goal to win the game.
Goalkeeper Liam Gibbs earned the AMC Men's Soccer Defensive Player of the Week for his performances against Harris-Stowe State and Bellevue. Gibbs didn't allow a goal between the two contests while facing ten shots, making three saves against the Bruins in the double-overtime tie.