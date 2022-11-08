The American Midwest Conference announced its players of the week for several sports Monday, and three Columbia College athletes received recognition.
CC volleyball’s Luisa Ferreira was named Setter of the Week and teammate right-side hitter Allana Capella was named Attacker of the Week. Columbia men’s basketball player Collin Parker was named Player of the Week.
Ferreira earned the award after two stellar performances, helping the Cougars defeat Cottey and William Woods last week. She had 31 assists against Cottey and 55 against William Woods, which was her second highest assist total in a match this season. Ferreira now has 1,220 assists on the season.
Capella received the award for her impressive offensive showings. She had 10 kills against Cottey and a season-high 17 kills against William Woods, helping the Cougars defeat both opponents.
Parker won the award for his sharp shooting in the Cougars’ win against Missouri Valley at home Saturday. He had a double-double with a season high 19 points and 11 rebounds. He is averaging 15.3 points on the season.