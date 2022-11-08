The American Midwest Conference announced its players of the week for several sports Monday, and three Columbia College athletes received recognition.

CC volleyball’s Luisa Ferreira was named Setter of the Week and teammate right-side hitter Allana Capella was named Attacker of the Week. Columbia men’s basketball player Collin Parker was named Player of the Week.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Sports Reporter, fall 2022 Studying Broadcast Journalism Reach me at jbcdyv@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

Recommended for you