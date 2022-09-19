The American Midwest Conference announced its conference players of the week for several sports Monday, and three Columbia College athletes across two different sports received recognition.
Cougars goalkeeper Kate Marshall was named Women's Soccer Defensive Player of the Week, while outside hitter Beyza Bektasoglu was named Volleyball Attacker of the Week, and Luisa Ferreira won Volleyball Setter of the Week.
Marshall took home the honor after allowing just one goal in Columbia's two contests last week, helping the Cougars win back-to-back games for the first time this season, including a win over No. 17 Grace College. She saved nine total shots.
Bektasoglu's had a 29-kill week during Columbia's 3-0 week, 14 of which against Saint Mary. Bektasoglu also had a hit percentage of .364.
Ferreira won the award for the second consecutive week. She averaged just over 11 assists per set during her team's unbeaten week. Her efforts were highlighted by a season-high 60 assists in Columbia's five-set match against Saint Mary. Ferreira is the AMC's season leader in assists per set with 10.34.