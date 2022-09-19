The American Midwest Conference announced its conference players of the week for several sports Monday, and three Columbia College athletes across two different sports received recognition.

Cougars goalkeeper Kate Marshall was named Women's Soccer Defensive Player of the Week, while outside hitter Beyza Bektasoglu was named Volleyball Attacker of the Week, and Luisa Ferreira won Volleyball Setter of the Week.

  • Sports reporter, Spring 2022 Studying sports journalism Reach me at pjhxnb@umsystem.edu

