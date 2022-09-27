For the second week in a row, a trio of Columbia College athletes across two sports were named American Midwest Conference Players of the Week. Volleyball once again had two players receive the award, while women's golf also receive an honor.
Sude Gundogan was named AMC Attacker of the Week, and Ellie Rockers took home Defender of the Week to round out the volleyball awards. Emily Strunck was named Women's Golfer of the Week.
Gundogan finished Columbia's 6-0 week with 64 total kills, averaging 3.5 per set over that stretch. Gundogan also had double-digit kills in four of the Cougars' six matches.
Rockers picked up Defender of the Week honors after recording 100 digs last week, 25 of them in a match against Cardinal Stritch. Rockers also finished with an average of five assists per match.
Strunck broke school records to earn her honor. She started the two-day William Woods Fall Invitational with a 71, breaking Columbia's 18-hole record.
Strunck won the individual title with a score of 3-over 147 — one stroke off the 36-hole school record. The 24th-ranked Cougars' won the tournament with a 36-hole school record of 621 strokes.