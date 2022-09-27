For the second week in a row, a trio of Columbia College athletes across two sports were named American Midwest Conference Players of the Week. Volleyball once again had two players receive the award, while women's golf also receive an honor.

Sude Gundogan was named AMC Attacker of the Week, and Ellie Rockers took home Defender of the Week to round out the volleyball awards. Emily Strunck was named Women's Golfer of the Week. 

