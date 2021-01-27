The Columbia College men's lacrosse, men's basketball and women's basketball teams all received votes in the latest National Association of Intercollegiate Athletes coaches' polls announced Monday.
Men's lacrosse is ranked No. 4 in the NAIA Top 10 . The Cougars begin their season Feb. 27.
In the third NAIA men's basketball coaches' Top 25 , Columbia College received votes for the first time this season. The Cougars (11-3, 5-1 American Midwest Conference) are currently on a five-game winning streak.
Ranked No. 21 in preseason, Columbia College women's basketball received votes in the second straight poll. The Cougars (8-4, 6-2 AMC) defeated local rival Stephens College by 10 on Saturday..
Columbia College men's basketball will face William Woods at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in Fulton. The women's team had its next five games postponed Wednesday because of COVID-19.