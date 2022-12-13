Columbia College track and field traveled Saturday to Pittsburg, Kansas, to compete in the Crimson & Gold Invite to start its indoor season. Three Cougars broke school records while competing in the invitational.

Gavin Frantz, a junior from Hannibal, broke his own weight-throwing record with a heave of 56 feet, 1 inch, surpassing the 54-6 mark he set at the UCM Mule Relays earlier this year. His latest record landed him a 10th-place finish in the event and qualified him for the NAIA nationals.

