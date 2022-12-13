Columbia College track and field traveled Saturday to Pittsburg, Kansas, to compete in the Crimson & Gold Invite to start its indoor season. Three Cougars broke school records while competing in the invitational.
Gavin Frantz, a junior from Hannibal, broke his own weight-throwing record with a heave of 56 feet, 1 inch, surpassing the 54-6 mark he set at the UCM Mule Relays earlier this year. His latest record landed him a 10th-place finish in the event and qualified him for the NAIA nationals.
Khristen Bryant, a graduate student and Columbia Independent School grad, is a pole vaulter for the Cougars and now has etched her name into the school’s record books. Bryant vaulted 12-2¾ to break previous record-holder Renee Rhodes’ 11-5 mark.
Bryant qualified for NAIA nationals with the effort that earned her a fifth-place finish in Kansas. She also qualified for nationals in the 60-meter hurdles after a 9.02-second run, good for a ninth-place finish.
Jeanette Woehrle, a junior from Wright City, also broke into CC’s record books. Her 39-7¼ throw in the shot put surpassed Meaghan Rice’s 2-year-old record of 37-8. Woehrle finished 10th in the invitational.