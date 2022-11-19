Logan Gioffre, Clayton Whiting and Seth Nitzel all took victories in their respective weight divisions for Missouri wrestling at the Lindenwood Open on Saturday at Lindenwood.
The Tigers had 17 wrestlers finishing in the top-6 of their respective weight classes, including 1-2 finishes in the 157-pound, 184-pound and 285-pound tournaments.
The Tigers jump back into action with their first conference match of the season against West Virginia on December 2 in Columbia.
MU volleyball cruises past Texas A&M
Missouri made quick work Texas A&M, winning 3-0 (25-19, 25-19, 25-16). The Tigers led by a highly efficient offensive attack as well as a strong receiving effort to stymie the Aggies’ offense.
Anna Dixon paced the Tigers (9-16, 2-13) with 16 kills on an efficient .324 hitting percentage, while Jordan Iliff added 10 kills on 22 swings. Missouri managed to swing .291 as a team, one of their best rates in a match all season.
Kaylee Cox, coming off of a frustrating night against Arkansas, put together another stellar all-around performance with her 13th double-double of the season, landing 11 kills while posting 10 digs, four assists, three aces and a block. Riley Buckley also logged a double-double, dishing out 30 assists while adding 10 digs and two blocks.
The Aggies struggled to get anything going on offense, with outside hitter Caroline Meuth leading her team with 10 kills in the loss. As a team, Texas A&M mustered just 32 kills on .150 hitting throughout the match.
Texas A&M (12-16, 4-13) returns to the Hearnes Center for Missouri’s final home match of the season at 3 p.m. Sunday.
Columbia College men’s soccer falls in double OT
Columbia College men’s soccer lost to Georgia Gwinnett 2-1 in double overtime in the second round of the NAIA Tournament.
Georgia Gwinnett took the early lead off a goal by Karim Tmimi in the 33rd minute. Tmimi now has 18 goals on the season for the Grizzles.
The Cougar’s offensive juggernaut Erik Rajoy scored the game-tying goal in the 64th minute. The Grizzlies’ Aleksandar Rajkovic scored the game ending goal in the 109th minute.
Columbia had 19 shots on goal but only put one goal in the back of the net. Columbia finishes the season 15-4-3. Georgia Gwinnett will play in the NAIA National Championship on November 29th.
CC women’s soccer loses in dramatic fashion
Columbia College women’s soccer lost to William Carey 7-6 in penalties in the second round of the NAIA Tournament.
The score was tied 0-0 heading into the penalty kicks. Columbia had a hard time finding any rhythm offensively. William Carey out shot Columbia 26-3 and nine of those were on goal compared to the Cougars one.
Columbia finishes the season 17-3-2.
CC women’s volleyball defeats Ottawa
Columbia College women’s volleyball swept Ottawa three sets to zero (25-22, 25-19, 25-20) in the opening round of the NAIA Tournament.
The Cougars as a team offensively had 50 kills and 47 assists. The focal point of their offense was Luisa Ferreira, who had nine kills and 35 assists.
Columbia has now won six straight against Ottawa. The Cougars now wait to find their opponent for the second round of the NAIA National Tournament.
CC men’s basketball loses to William Penn
Malik Edwards scored the key bucket in the final thirty seconds of second overtime to help William Penn defeat Columbia College 93-91.
Edwards led the way for the Statesmen, scoring 24 points and adding nine rebounds.
The Cougars were led by Tony Burks and Collin Parker in the close loss. Burks had a double-double with season-high 37 points, 10 rebounds and five steals. Parker had 27 points and four rebounds in the game.
Columbia is now 2-3 in their last five games after starting the season 3-0. Its next game is against Bellevue to open the Hampton Inn Thanksgiving Classic at 7:00 p.m. Friday.