Logan Gioffre, Clayton Whiting and Seth Nitzel all took victories in their respective weight divisions for Missouri wrestling at the Lindenwood Open on Saturday at Lindenwood.

The Tigers had 17 wrestlers finishing in the top-6 of their respective weight classes, including 1-2 finishes in the 157-pound, 184-pound and 285-pound tournaments.

