Missouri finished 16th at the NCAA Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships, which concluded Saturday in Greensboro, North Carolina.
Danny Kovac placed 10th in the 200-yard butterfly with a time of 1 minute,41.14 seconds, while Jack Dahlgren finished 11th in the 200 backstroke in 1:40.33. Both claimed All-America honorable mentions. The Tigers placed 14th in the 400 freestyle relay as Kovac, Dahlgren, Ben Patton and Grant Reed swam a 2:50.82.
Missouri track and field concludes final day of action at Texas and Raleigh Relays
Georgi Nachev bagged gold for the Tigers in the men’s triple jump as Missouri track and field concluded the final day of competition Saturday at the Texas Relays in Austin, Texas, and the Raleigh Relays in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Nachev, at the Texas meet, set a new personal best of 53 feet, 5½ inches, the furthest a Tiger has jumped since 1984.
Arianna Fisher finished sixth in section A of women’s triple jump in Austin with a leap of 42-11¾, good enough for second-best all-time among Tigers. In section B of the same event, Mara Hausler jumped 42-9½ in her outdoor debut, finishing second for the day and third-best in Missouri history.
In Raleigh, Chris Conrad finished third in men’s 800 meters with a time of 1:48.19, his new personal best.
Missouri track and field returns to action April 9 with the annual Tom Botts Invitational, the final home meet of the season for the Tigers.
Stars fall at home against Spartans
Stephens College soccer lost 1-0 against Missouri Baptist University in an American Midwest Conference matchup Saturday at home. The loss puts the Stars’ season record at 2-8 overall and 2-5 in the AMC.
Even though the final score makes it look like a tightly contested game, in reality it was far from it. The Spartans outshot the Stars 24-4. Missouri Baptist had 12 shots in the first half but failed to find the net. The lone goal came in the 57th minute, when Gianna Gore scored to seal the game for the Spartans.
Up next, Stephens will face Williams Baptist at 1 p.m. Tuesday in the first round of the AMC Championship.
Central Baptist sweeps Stephens volleyball
Stephens College volleyball traveled to Conway, Arkansas, on Saturday to face Central Baptist College in an AMC matchup. The Stars lost 25-22, 25-15 and 25-19.
The Stars started on a strong note, leading the first set 14-9. Everything went downhill from there, though, as the Mustangs went on a 16-8 run to take the first set. Central Baptist kept its momentum going to complete the sweep.
McKenzi Domescik-Rink had a team-high 15 kills.
The Stars (3-9, 1-6) return to action at 6 p.m. Tuesday for another AMC matchup against Harris-Stowe at home.
Cougars baseball complete series sweep of Hornets
Columbia College baseball repeated its Friday performance on Saturday, sweeping AMC foe Harris-Stowe State in the final doubleheader of their series. The Cougars manhandled the Hornets 11-1 in seven innings in Game 1. Harris-Stowe put up a strong fight in the second game but eventually fell 4-3.
In the first game, Columbia led 3-0 at the end the third inning, with the game still up for grasp. A seven-run fourth inning tilted it in the Cougars’ favor for good. Riley Poulton had four RBI and a home run, while Mark Haire allowed just one earned run and had seven strikeouts.
Harris-Stowe came the closest it had all series to a win in Game 2. The Hornets led 3-0 until the fifth inning, but two 2-run innings in the sixth and seventh for the Cougars switched the encounter on its head, completing Columbia’s sweep. Pharon Pilgrim had five strikeouts for the Cougars.
Columbia College (15-4, 6-2) next travels to Fulton for a series against William Woods. The first doubleheader is Friday, with first pitch for Game 1 set for 1 p.m.
Cougars softball starts conference play with sweep
Columbia College softball started AMC play with a doubleheader sweep of University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy at home. The Cougars shut out the Eutectics 8-0 in Game 1 and won the second game 5-3.
Konnor Arrowood had two RBI in each game. Lexi Dickerson didn’t allow a single hit in Game 1, which finished in five innings, while Alyssa Roll had seven strikeouts in Game 2.
Columbia College softball (14-5, 2-0) returns to action Sunday for another AMC doubleheader against Harris-Stowe State at home. The first game is set for 2 p.m.
Kewpies baseball drops game at home
Hickman baseball hosted Gateway Legacy on Saturday at home. The game started as an intriguing contest between the pitchers until the Gateway Legacy batters got a hold of the Kewpies and tallied a four-run sixth inning. Hickman dropped the game 6-2.
The Kewpies (1-3) return to action Monday with an away doubleheader against Jefferson City. The first game is slated to start at 3:30 p.m.
Hickman girls soccer loses at home
Hickman girls soccer dropped its first game of the year, losing 1-0 at home against Blue Springs South. Maddie Rosenblum scored the lone goal in the first half.
Hickman (5-1) returns to action at 6 p.m. Friday against Park Hill South.