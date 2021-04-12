Tolton Catholic baseball came from behind to defeat Marshall 13-6 on Monday in Marshall.
Down by three runs after four innings, the Trailblazers put up a seven-run fifth to flip the game on its head.
They would pick up three more runs in the final two innings, and shut out the Owls in the final three to pick up the victory.
Tolton will return to the field to face Trinity at 4:15 p.m. Tuesday in St. Louis.
Bruins fall on walk-off winner at Lee’s Summit
Rock Bridge baseball was defeated 10-9 by Lee’s Summit on Monday in Lee’s Summit.
The Tigers walked-off to down the Bruins.
Rock Bridge will next face Capital City at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Laird leads Kewpies to narrow win
Hickman girls soccer defeated Southern Boone 1-0 on Monday in Ashland thanks to a first-half goal from Isabella Laird and its sixth shutout of the season.
The ball broke to Laird after a last-gasp tackle from an Eagles defender on Kewpies forward Claire Claude, and she slotted it into the roof of the net for the only goal of the game.
Hickman (6-3) is the first team to beat Southern Boone this season.
Hickman will next play in the Kickapoo Tournament on Friday.
Cougars sit third after Round 1 in Arkansas
Columbia College women’s golf is in third place after the first round of the WBU Battle at Big Creek at Big Creek Golf Club in Mountain Home, Arkansas.
The Cougars shot a 48-over 336 as a team and trail leaders Park by eight strokes.
Haleigh Berrey and Cassidy McAlpine lead Columbia in scoring after posting 11-over 83s. They will enter the final round in a tie for 10th, five strokes behind individual leaders Kate Voss (College of the Ozarks) and Laetitia Solombrino (Park).
Emily Strunck is one stroke further back of her teammates after a first-round 12-over 84. Sydney Parrish and Sydney Willingham posted rounds of 14 over for 86.
The Cougars will return to the course Tuesday for the second and final round.
Tolton finishes as runner-up in home event
Christian Rischer won the individual event and Tolton boys golf finished in second place at the Tolton Invitational on Monday at Columbia Country Club in Columbia.
Rischer posted a 6-over 77 to finish atop the leaderboard.
Chase Knorr finished in third place for the Trailblazers after a 10-over 81. Andrew Fallis also finished in the top 10, as his 14-over 85 was good for a share of seventh place.
St. Dominic took the title in the 15-team event, finishing nine strokes ahead of the Trailblazers.
Tolton will next tee it up at 3:30 p.m. Friday in a match against Helias at the Country Club of Missouri in Columbia.