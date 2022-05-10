Columbia College women’s golf accomplished something it hadn’t done before Tuesday — winning the American Midwest Conference Women’s Golf Tournament on Tuesday at Redfield Golf and Country Club in Eugene.
The Cougars shot 65 overin the two-round event and finished 21 strokes ahead of second-placed William Woods.
Columbia shot 26-over 314 in the second round — good enough for the best team score on either day of the event. The Cougars improved their score by 13 strokes in Round 2 after carding 327 in Round 1 on Monday.
Not only did it take home the team title, but Columbia also received the individual trophy.
Haleigh Berrey posted 3-over 75 in Round 2 — the lowest score of the tournament — to shoot 10-over 154 for the event and fend off William Woods' Maria Zrodowska by three strokes for the title.
Berrey, a Tolton grad, held the overnight lead by one stroke after opening with 79. Zrodowska, the 2021 AMC individual champion, shot 77 in Round 2 but couldn't catch Berrey to defend her title.
All five Columbia golfers placed inside the top 10.
The Cougars’ Emily Strunck finished third and posted 159 for the tournament, while Lillian Knipfel placed fifth and shot 162. Cassidy McAlpine finished sixth and carded 167, and Sydney Willingham placed tied for eighth and shot 175.
Next up for Columbia is the NAIA Women’s Golf Championships beginning May 24 at Lincoln Park West Golf Course in Oklahoma City.
Cougars golfers included in AMC women’s golf All-Conference season awards
The AMC announced all-conference and postseason awards for women’s golf Tuesday. Columbia took home two end-of-season awards and six of its players made all-conference.
Cougars coach Michelle Parrish was honored with Coach of the Year.
Parrish led Columbia to three tournament victories — the AMC Women’s Golf Tournament, the William Woods Spring Invite and the Ron Streck Invitational.
Columbia golfer Knipfel received Freshman of the Year.
Knipfel’s best finish was at the AMC Championships. The freshman recorded an average score of 84.19 and was 12.44 vs. par over eight tournaments.
Included in the first-team All-Conference for the Cougars were Strunck and Berrey.
McAlpine and Knipfel made Second-Team All-Conference for Columbia.
The Cougars’ Carson Hall and Willingham were named to the honorable-mention All-Conference team.
Columbia’s representative on the Champions of Character Team was Berrey.