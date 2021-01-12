Cade Cunningham scored 18 points, and Oklahoma State held off a late rally to beat No. 6 Kansas 75-70 on Tuesday night.
Kansas trailed by three in the closing seconds and had possession, but Oklahoma State’s Bryce Williams stole the ball, drove the length of the floor and and dunked as time expired.
The Cowboys blew a 19-point lead in a loss to West Virginia eight days earlier and squandered a 16-point lead in the second half of this one before scoring the game’s final eight points.
Williams scored 17 points and Avery Anderson III added 14 for the Cowboys (9-3, 3-3 Big 12). It was the fifth time in the past eight tries that Oklahoma State has beaten the Jayhawks at Gallagher-Iba Arena.
David McCormack scored a season-high 24 points for Kansas (10-3, 4-2).
On one first-half possession, Cunningham collected a rebound, then delivered a perfect left-handed bounce pass about half the length of the court to a streaking Anderson, who made a layup and was fouled. Anderson’s free throw put Oklahoma State ahead 43-30 with 2:36 left in the first half. Cunningham scored 14 points in the first half to help the Cowboys lead 46-35 at the break.
Kansas battled back, slowing the Cowboys with a zone defense. Two layups by Marcus Garrett put the Jayhawks up 68-67. McCormack scored over Cunningham to put Kansas ahead 70-67 with 1:21 to play.
Oklahoma State’s Isaac Likekele hit a three with a minute to go to tie the game at 70.
Garrett drove again, but this time, Cunningham blocked him, then found a teammate with a wild save. The fast break led to a made layup by Walker, who was fouled. His free throw put the Cowboys ahead 73-70.
Garrett missed a 3-pointer, and Oklahoma State got the ball in a scramble and called timeout with 17.8 seconds left. Williams missed the free throw to set up the final sequence for Kansas.
Ochai Agbaji missed two 3-pointers, but the ball went out of bounds off Oklahoma State with 4.2 seconds to play, setting up Williams’ steal.
No. 7 Michigan 77, No. 9 Wisconsin 54: Mike Smith had 16 points and six assists, and No. 7 Michigan remained unbeaten with another dominant performance, routing No. 9 Wisconsin 77-54.
The Wolverines (11-0, 6-0) turned this Big Ten showdown into a blowout with a 43-6 run that spanned parts of both halves. It was another masterpiece for coach Juwan Howard’s team, which became the first in college basketball history to beat three ranked opponents in a row by at least 19 points.
Michigan set the tone for this one with its rim protection. The Badgers (10-3, 4-2) struggled to finish plays around the basket early on, and the Wolverines had six blocked shots in the first half alone.
Michigan led 26-23 before scoring the last 14 points of the half. A steal and dunk by Franz Wagner made it 33-23. Smith followed that with a steal and a layup. Wagner then drove the baseline and dunked for a 14-point advantage.
The start of the second half wasn’t any better for Wisconsin. A 3-pointer by Eli Brooks made it 47-26, and a 3 by Smith made it 54-26. Finally, a layup by Chaundee Brown gave Michigan an almost incomprehensible 69-29 lead.
The last time Michigan started the season with a run like this was when the Wolverines were 17-0 during the 2018-19 season. Wisconsin actually ended that unbeaten streak, but the Badgers didn’t come close to a repeat performance.
Wagner had 15 points and 10 rebounds. D’Mitrik Trice led Wisconsin with 20 points.
No. 20 Virginia Tech 74, No. 19 Duke 67: Tyrece Radford had 18 points and 12 rebounds to lift No. 20 Virginia Tech over No. 19.
The double-double was the first of the season for Radford, who helped the Hokies (10-2, 4-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) jump to an 18-point, first-half lead and hold off Duke’s second-half rally to win for the sixth time in seven games.
Keve Aluma added 17 points and seven rebounds, and Jalen Cone finished with 14 points for Virginia Tech.
Jeremy Roach led Duke (5-3, 3-1) with a game-high 22 points.
The Hokies led from the tip, making six of their first eight shots and shooting 63.3% (19 of 30) in the first half. Radford connected on 6 of 8 in the first half and finished 7 of 12 from the field.
Duke cut the deficit to 56-55 after Matthew Hurt hit a corner 3-pointer with 13:12 remaining. Radford scored the game’s next five points, and Duke went scoreless on six consecutive possessions. The Blue Devils got no closer than four points the rest of the game.
Hurt, the ACC’s leading scorer (19.6 points per game), finished with 20 points.