Ayo Dosunmu scored 18 points and sixth-ranked Illinois shot 58% to beat No. 10 Duke 83-68 on Tuesday night in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge in Durham, North Carolina.
Kofi Cockburn added 13 points for the Fighting Illini (4-1), who jumped to a 14-2 lead and never looked back. The Fighting Illini led by 14 at halftime and didn’t let the margin slip below double figures after the break, handing the Blue Devils their second nonconference home loss in a week while playing without their famously hostile Cameron Indoor Stadium crowd amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Illinois led by 19 points early in the second half, aided by an outside shooting effort that had the Illini make 7 of 11 3-pointers — including 6 of 8 in the first half as they took control.
Matthew Hurt scored 19 points to lead the Blue Devils (2-2), who shot 40% and made 5 of 22 3-pointers.
Illinois plays Missouri next in the annual Braggin’ Rights game at 7 p.m. Saturday in Columbia.
No. 5 Kansas 73, No. 8 Creighton 72: Jalen Wilson hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with 42 seconds remaining, then watched as Marcus Zegarowski missed the last of three free throws after fouling him with 1.1 seconds left, allowing fifth-ranked Kansas to escape with a victory over No. 8 Creighton on Tuesday night in Lawrence, Kansas.
Wilson finished with 23 points and 10 rebounds. Christian Braun scored 14 points, missing a foul shot that could have clinched the game with 12.5 seconds to go, and David McCormack contributed 13 points as the Jayhawks (5-1) won their fifth straight against the Bluejays.
Denzel Mahoney gave Creighton (3-1) a chance down the stretch. He hit a 3-pointer with 1:22 left to get the Bluejays within 70-68, then picked the pocket of Bryce Thompson and coasted for the tying layup with just over a minute to go.
Wilson drilled a 3-pointer off a nifty kick-out from McCormack at the other end, and Zegarowski missed an answering 3 as Braun gathered the rebound and was fouled. But when he was fouled and went to the line, the sharpshooter missed his free throw, and Zegarowski unloaded another 3-point attempt from the corner as Wilson got a piece of his arm.
The preseason Big East player of the year hit the first two free throws. He missed the last one.
Zegarowski finished with 16 points, though he was hounded all night by defensive whiz Marcus Garrett and was 5 of 14 from the floor. Mahoney led the Bluejays with 19 points while Christian Bishop and Damien Jefferson had 13 apiece.
No. 3 Iowa 93, No. 16 North Carolina 80: Jordan Bohannon scored 24 points to lead four players in double figures for No. 3 Iowa, and the Hawkeyes beat No. 16 North Carolina in an ACC/Big Ten Challenge game on Tuesday night in Iowa City, Iowa.
Luka Garza, who came into the game leading the nation in scoring at 34 points per game, had 16 points and 14 rebounds for the Hawkeyes (4-0). It was the 24th double-double of Garza’s career, but he had his streak of 19 consecutive games of scoring 20 points or more snapped.
Bohannon, a senior who missed most of last season after undergoing hip surgery in December, had scored 11 points in Iowa’s first three games this season. But he got hot from 3-point range, making 7 of 16 attempts, and converted his only shot from inside the arc.
Garrison Brooks scored 17 points to lead five players in double figures for the Tar Heels (3-2). Day’Ron Sharpe had 13 points and RJ Davis had 12.
CJ Fredrick had 21 points and Joe Wieskamp added 19 for the Hawkeyes. Frederick, Wieskamp and Bohannon had all 17 of Iowa’s 3-pointers.
Penn State 75, No. 15 Virginia Tech 55: Izaiah Brockington scored a career-high 24 points to lead Penn State to a victory over No. 15 Virginia Tech on Tuesday night in Blacksburg, Virginia.
Brockington hit 10 of 14 the floor, including two 3-pointers for the Nittany Lions (3-1), who used a 17-0 run early in the first half to grab the lead and never trailed again.
Jalen Cone paced the Hokies (4-1) with 11 points. Virginia Tech, which shot just 37% (20 of 54), had won 34 straight non-conference games on its home court.
Penn State played a near-flawless first half, shooting 18 of 35 from the field and forcing 10 turnovers while not committing a single one. Behind Brockington’s 15 points, the Nittany Lions led 42-23 at halftime even though leading scorer Seth Lundy did not score. Lundy, who was averaging 22.3 points per game coming in, went scoreless in the game.
The Nittany Lions ended any hopes of a Virginia Tech comeback early in the second half, making seven of their first nine shots, including four 3s. Myles Dread’s 3-pointer with 13:21 remaining gave Penn State a 63-34 lead – its largest of the game.
Myreon Jones added 14 points for Penn State, and Dread finished with 11. The Nittany Lions shot 50% (30 of 60) and hit 12 3-pointers.
No. 21 Rutgers 79, Syracuse 69: Ron Harper Jr. scored 26 points and No. 21 Rutgers took over a close game down the stretch to beat Syracuse on Tuesday night in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge in Piscataway, New Jersey.
Montez Mathis added 19 points for Rutgers (4-0), and Jacob Young had 18. Myles Johnson finished with 11 points and 12 rebounds to help the Scarlet Knights snap a 13-game losing streak to Syracuse with their first victory over the Orange since January 2003.
The former Big East rivals were meeting for the first time in seven years.
Alan Griffin led Syracuse (3-1) with 20 points, and Quincy Guerrier had 18.
Harper was 5 of 8 from 3-point range.
No. 22 Ohio State 90, Notre Dame 85: E.J. Liddell led five Ohio State players in double figures with 19 points as the 22nd-ranked Buckeyes rallied from 11 points down in the second half and held off Notre Dame on Tuesday night in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge in South Bend, Indiana.
Justice Seuing and C.J. Walker each had 16 points, Duane Washington Jr. added 13 and Justin Ahrens 12 as the Buckeyes improved to 4-0 by hitting 11 of 23 3-pointers and 21 of 24 free throws.
Prentiss Hubb led the Fighting Irish (1-2) with a game-high 26 points on 8-of-17 shooting, including 5 of 9 from beyond the 3-point line. Nate Laszewski had 17 points, Dane Goodwin 16 and Cormac Ryan 15, all in the first half
The Irish finished the first half with an 8-0 run, holding the Buckeyes scoreless for the final 3:18 and taking a 42-34 lead to the break. Hubb keyed the final run with a 12-footer and then a steal before feeding Laszewski for a slam with 32.4 seconds to go. Ryan’s 15 points came on 5-of-7 shooting but he got only one shot in the second half.
SEC
No. 12 Tennessee 56, Colorado 47: After five pandemic-related postponements, No. 12 Tennessee made the most of its opener Tuesday night, struggling to a victory over Colorado in Knoxville, Tennessee.
The Vols (1-0) didn’t get their first player into double figures until less than a minute remained when John Fulkerson hit two free throws to reach 11 points. Santiago Vescovi also scored 11.
Reserve Jeriah Horne scored 15 points for the Buffaloes (2-1), who had their own COVID-19 problems. They had a 10-day layoff, then traveled halfway across country to finally play a game.
McKinley Wright, who averaged 22 points in Colorado’s first two games, was handcuffed by the Vols’ defense. He scored six points in the first half and finished with eight.
Georgia 63, Montana 50: Sophomore Toumani Camara scored 15 points and grabbed a career-high 17 rebounds for his first double-double and Georgia turned back Montana on Tuesday night in Athens, Georgia.
Andrew Garcia added 13 points, Justin Kier 12 and P.J. Horne 10 for the Bulldogs (4-0), who used a hot start and a second-half run to defeat the Grizzlies.
A three-point play by Brandon Whitney to open the second half had Montana within five but Camara had two baskets and Sahvir Wheeler hit a 3 to push the lead back to 12. Montana never got within single figures until twice cutting it to nine with less than three minutes to go.
Kyle Owens led the Grizzlies (0-4) with 17 points and Egun added 11.
Mississippi State 82, Jackson State 59: Iverson Molinar hit five 3-pointers and scored 21 points, Tolu Smith added 19 with 12 rebounds and Mississippi State pulled away in the second half to defeat Jackson State on Tuesday night in Starkville, Mississippi.
Molinar’s 3-pointer gave the Bulldogs a 34-30 halftime lead and he added another 3 as they scored the first 14 points of the second half to lead 50-30 less than five minutes in.
Smith, who matched Molinar in making 8 of 12 from the field, was 6-of-6 shooting in the second half with nine rebounds. Mississippi State shot 55%, and outrebounded Jackson State 29-10, after the break.
D.J. Stewart Jr. and Javian Davis added 11 points apiece for the Bulldogs (3-2), who had 20 offensive rebounds and a 17-0 advantage in second-chance points.