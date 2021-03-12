Jaden Shackelford had 13 points, Jahvon Quinerly added 14 off the bench and top-seeded Alabama blew out No. 9 seed Mississippi State on Friday in a Southeastern Conference Tournament quarterfinal.
The No. 6 Crimson Tide (22-6) will face the Florida-Tennessee winner in Saturday’s semifinals. MSU (15-14) awaits to see its postseason destination.
Playing as the tournament’s team to beat for the first time since 2002, the Crimson Tide followed a couple of small early runs before going on a 17-0 surge over five minutes for a 43-13 cushion just before halftime. Alabama also swarmed the Bulldogs defensively, scoring 24 of 30 points off 14 first-half turnovers and holding them to 30% shooting overall.
(4) Tennessee 78, (5) Florida 66: Santiago Vescovi scored 14 points to lead five Volunteers in double figures, and Tennessee beat Florida to advance to the semifinals for a third straight tournament.
The Volunteers (18-7) won their second straight over Florida in the span of six days. The first gave the Vols a bye to the quarterfinals, and they never trailed Friday to advance to Saturday's semifinal against sixth-ranked Alabama, the regular-season champ and an 85-48 winner over Mississippi State.
Yves Pons nearly had a triple-double with 11 points, eight rebounds and nine blocked shots that tied the tournament single-game record set by Kentucky's Andre Riddick in the 1993 title game. Keon Johnson and Jaden Springer each had 13 points for the Vols, and Josiah-Jordan James added 10 with nine rebounds.
(3) LSU 76, (6) Mississippi 73: Trendon Watford scored 24 points, including a key tip with 23 seconds remaining, Cameron Thomas added two late free throws for 18 points and LSU held off Mississippi in the final quarterfinal.
The Tigers (17-8) faces second-seeded and No. 8-ranked Arkansas in Saturday’s semifinal. Ole Miss (16-11) awaits its postseason fate.
LSU appeared to take control with a 40-29 lead early in the second half before Ole Miss rallied with a 22-6 surge over 6:19 for a five-point lead. The Tigers responded with a 19-7 run featuring two 3-pointers by Thomas, including the go-ahead 3-pointer with 6:51 left.
LSU led 69-63 before the Rebels rallied within a point on Devontae Shuler’s 3-pointer with 1:17 remaining. Darius Days (20 points) answered with a big 3-pointer followed by Watford’s basket to make it 74-68, which proved critical when Jarkel Joiner hit a 3 to cut the lead in half.
Joiner then fouled Cameron Thomas, who made both free throws to seal LSU's hard-fought victory, the 1,600th in school history. The Tigers followed a 1-of-6 start from long range to make 6 of their final 14. They also hit 9 of 10 from the foul line after a 2-of-6 start.
Big Ten quarterfinals
(1) Michigan 79, (8) Maryland 66: Michigan coach Juwan Howard was ejected midway through the second half after getting a shouting match with the Maryland bench, and the No. 4 Wolverines won to reach the semifinals.
Mike Smith scored 18 points and set a tournament record with 15 assists for top-seeded Michigan (20-3). The Wolverines rallied from a 12-point first-half deficit and will next play No. 9 Ohio State in Saturday’s first semifinal game.
(5) Ohio State 87, (4) Purdue 78: Seth Towns scored six of his season-high 12 points in overtime, helping No. 9 Ohio State beat No. 21 Purdue in the quarterfinals.
With two wins in two days, the Buckeyes (20-8) will now face longtime rival and conference regular-season champion No. 4 Michigan in Saturday’s first semifinal game. Duane Washington Jr. scored 20 points for Ohio State, which led by 18 at halftime.
Trevion Williams finished with 26 points, 14 rebounds and five for Purdue (18-9), which had its five-game winning streak end. Jaden Ivey added 19 points.
(2) Illinois 90, (7) Rutgers 68: Ayo Dosunmu scored 23 points and No. 3 Illinois easily beat Rutgers in the quarterfinals.
The junior guard was too quick in creating open looks off the dribble, often provided chances for teammates. Dosunmu shot 8 for 11 from the field, 7 of 9 from the line and added six assists and five rebounds.
Illinois (21-6) has won 12 of its last 13 games and avenged a regular-season loss to Rutgers (15-11) to advance to Saturday’s semifinals against No. 5 Iowa.
(3) Iowa 62, (6) Wisconsin 57: Luka Garza scored 24 points, Joe Wieskamp made two key baskets late and No. 5 Iowa fended off Wisconsin in the quarterfinals.
The third-seeded Hawkeyes (21-7) rallied from a six-point halftime deficit behind Garza. Their all-time leading scorer dominated inside, making 10 of 15 field goals and 4 of 5 free throws.
Iowa advanced to face third-ranked Illinois in Saturday’s semifinals.
Big 12 semifinals
(5) Oklahoma State 83, (1) Baylor 74: Cade Cunningham scored 25 points, Avery Anderson III added 20 and No. 12 Oklahoma State was nearly perfect from the foul line down the stretch in beating second-ranked Baylor in the semifinals.
Rondel Walker also had 11 points for the No. 5 seed Cowboys (20-7), who will play No. 13 Texas for the title Saturday night.
The third-seeded Longhorns advanced earlier Friday when their semifinal against No. 11 Kansas was canceled because of a positive COVID-19 test that forced the Jayhawks to withdraw from the tournament. While the Cowboys have two Big 12 tourney titles to their credit, Texas has never won the event in six appearances in the finals.
ACC semifinal
(2) Florida State 69 (6) North Carolina 66: Anthony Polite hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with 2:06 left, and No. 15 Florida State held off North Carolina in the semifinals.
Balsa Koprivica had a career highs of 17 points and 11 rebounds to lead the second-seeded Seminoles (16-5), who blew a 13-point lead, then rallied from five down midway through the second half to grind out a tough win that came down to the final seconds.
The sixth-seeded Tar Heels (18-10) had a chance for a desperation play to tie it with 1 second left, but Anthony Harris couldn't catch Leaky Black's half-court pass to get up a tying 3-pointer.
That sent the Seminoles to the championship game to face Georgia Tech, which advanced when its semifinal game against No. 16 Virginia was canceled because of a positive COVID-19 test, quarantining and contact tracing within the Cavaliers program.
Pac-12 semifinals
(5) Oregon State 75 (1) Oregon 64: Ethan Thompson scored 16 points, Rodrigue Andela added 13 and Oregon State withstood a late rally to beat top-seeded Oregon the semifinals.
The fifth-seeded Beavers (16-12) reached the conference semifinals for the first time since 2012 and dominated early, building a 19-point lead by the midpoint of the second half.
The Ducks (20-6) stormed back, going on a 15-3 run to pull within 61-56 with 4½ minutes left. Oregon State's Jarod Lucas hit a 3-pointer to stop the run and the Beavers quickly pushed the lead back to 12.
Picked to finish last in the Pac-12, Oregon State will play in its first Pac-12 title game since 1988. The Beavers will face Colorado in Saturday’s championship game.
(3) Colorado 72 (2) USC 70: D'Shawn Schwartz scored on a rebound slam with 3.3 seconds left, McKinley Wright IV shook off an elbow to the head to score 24 points and No. 23 Colorado held off No. 24 Southern California in the semifinals.
USC (22-7) trailed by 10 with 4½ minutes left, but tied it after Evan Mobley hit a 3-pointer and Tahj Eaddy scored on a three-point play with 35 seconds left.
On Colorado's final possession, Wright had a 3-pointer rim out and Schwartz sneaked along the baseline to slam the ball down. The Trojans couldn't get off a final shot after Wright deflected a pass in Colorado's end.
The third-seeded Buffaloes (22-7) shot 12 of 24 from 3-point range to reach the title game for the first time since winning it in 2012. Colorado moves on to play No. 5 seed Oregon State on Saturday.
Big East semifinals
(8) Georgetown 66, (5) Seton Hall 58: Jamorko Pickett scored 19 points, Chudier Bile made big plays on both ends down the stretch and Georgetown reached its first championship game in 11 years with a victory over Seton Hall.
Dante Harris added 15 points for the eighth-seeded Hoyas (12-12), who are making a surprising March run with three straight wins at Madison Square Garden — where coach Patrick Ewing's retired No. 33 New York Knicks jersey hangs in the rafters.
Georgetown will try to win its first Big East Tournament title since 2007 on Saturday night and the automatic NCAA Tournament berth that comes with it. The resurgent Hoyas will face second-seeded Creighton.
(2) Creighton 59, (3) Connecticut 56: Marcus Zegarowski made two key baskets in a decisive nine-point run late in the second half and No. 17 Creighton held Connecticut without a field goal over the final six minutes to beat the Huskies in the semifinals.
The second-seeded Bluejays (20-7) will play eighth-seeded Georgetown in the championship game Saturday night at Madison Square Garden.
Down 53-48 with 5:44 left in the second half, the Bluejays took over behind Zegarowski. The junior guard started a 9-0 run with a driving layup and capped it with a mid-range jumper that put Creighton up 57-53 with 2:35 left.
Trailing by three with 20 seconds left, UConn (15-7) had three shots on its final possession: James Bouknight missed a 3 off the dribble, but UConn chased down the rebound. Bouknight then drove to the basket, but his scoop came up short. The Huskies batted out another rebound and Tyler Polley had a wide-open 3 to tie from the wing with 5 seconds left and it rimmed out.