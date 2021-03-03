Luka Doncic, LaMelo Ball and Kyrie Irving were some of the names that featured on ESPN’s Top 10 on Tuesday.
Another was Jake Totty of Columbia College men’s soccer.
Totty made the list because of his game-winning 46th-minute strike for the Cougars as they defeated the 17th-ranked team in the NCAA — Saint Louis — 1-0 in potentially one of the biggest upsets of the collegiate soccer season.
Great goals generate giant reactions, and the response to Totty’s game-winner and subsequent appearance on SportsCenter has been just that.
“Honestly I didn’t believe it when I heard about it,” Totty said. “I had a couple of my teammates come up to me a little bit later after we had got back off the bus and were like, ‘No way, you made the SportsCenter Top 10.’ I was like, ‘You’re kidding, right? Good joke.’”
And the phone inbox?
“It’s been completely different — probably 10 times the messages I’d receive on a normal day,” Totty said.
Having transferred to Columbia at the beginning of the fall season, Totty had amassed just 70 minutes on the pitch for the Cougars before Tuesday’s game. Less than two hours of game time into his Columbia career and he was responsible for one of the most important goals in program history.
“Very stoked to be a part of that history,” Totty said. “(The win) gives the team a huge amount of confidence, but only in the right way. We’re not gonna let our heads get too big or think that we’re unbeatable.”
Goals make the highlight reels, but it takes more than just that to beat the winningest team in D-I history.
Not seen on SportsCenter’s plays of the day, but equally as important in Columbia’s win, was its defense and goalkeeper Liam Gibbs, who made five saves en route to shutting out the Billikens on their home turf.
“I believe we’ve got one of the best defenses, definitely in the NAIA,” Gibbs said. “And then we could even push a few D-Is past that level as well, so immensely proud of me and the boys last night.”
Gibbs remained lighthearted at his contribution to the win not making it to the television.
“I wish one of my saves was on (SportsCenter),” Gibbs said. “The one down low in the second half that was going in the bottom corner.
“No one gives credit to the goalkeeper.”
The win came the night before the first NAIA coaches’ Top 25 poll since the 2019 postseason. The Cougars entered the new poll as the fourth-ranked team in the division and the highest-ranked program in the American Midwest Conference.
The Cougars currently trail back-to-back national champions and No. 1 Central Methodist, No. 2 Oklahoma Wesleyan and No. 3 William Carey. They will play three conference games in the spring before beginning postseason play.
According to Totty, defeating Saint Louis gives Columbia the right kind of confidence looking forward in its season.
“I think if we keep our heads on straight, if we keep playing our game and performing and working as hard as we do, I think we can go all the way,” Totty said. “Our coach believes in us, we believe in the coach, we have a system and it’s working.”
In its last campaign Columbia made it to the semifinals of the NAIA national championship before suffering defeat at the hands of Hastings (Nebraska).
With a win against D-I opposition and a 5-0 start to AMC play in hand as it returns to conference action, a step or two further this time around is looking as likely as ever.
“We’ve got a really good overall squad,” Gibbs said. “We’ve got good depth, and I think that on our day we can beat anyone.
“If we didn’t make it to nationals that would be extremely disappointing.”