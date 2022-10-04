Columbia College had a pair of athletes pick up American Midwest Conference Player of the Week awards across two sports.
Columbia volleyball's Luisa Ferreira earned the AMC Setter of the Week honor, and women's soccer's Victoria Heus was named AMC Defensive Player of the Week.
This is the fourth time this season that Ferreira has been named Setter of the Week. She dished out 26 assists and had five digs in the Cougars' sweep of Williams Baptist on Sept. 30.
Ferreira leads the AMC in assists with 795 — 340 more than second place in the conference.
Heus earned her honor after saving all four shots on goal in Columbia's 6-0 shutout of Williams Baptist on Saturday. She has a .786 save percentage this season.